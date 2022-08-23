Back when the railways employed hundreds

In the early days of rail, the Main North Line, or the Great Northern Railway, employed hundreds of workers.
Conditions were harsh and the work often dangerous, but there was a sense of pride when one said they worked on the railway.
Male employees worked at the stations in various roles from porter to station master, or on the permanent way (railway tracks) as fettlers or gangers. Often a junior porter would also work the nearby crossing gates.
But what of female employees? It was common for the wife of a railway employee to act as gatekeeper.
As the jobs of fettlers and gangers was extremely dangerous, often the widow of an employee killed on the job, or the wife of a badly injured worker would fill this position.
The working conditions involved long hours, a harsh environment in all weathers, and very little pay.
If a free house was provided, then often there would be no wage. On the Great Northern Line, gatekeeper cottages were built next to the line.
They had a central chimney, four main rooms, double brick walls and metal or tiled roofs, and a verandah facing the line. For some, a haven for their family.
From Glencoe to Deepwater, women staffed the crossing gates, often bringing up a family at the same time.
As in a letter sent to the Glen Innes Examiner, 1923, by Stonehenge gatekeeper Mrs Jessie Davidson: "I may state I am a defenceless woman, rearing a family of four children, and I am on duty the whole 24 hours attending to the platform, trucks and gates. The gate calls are numerous throughout the nights and naturally my rest is very broken."
At a coroner's inquest at Lithgow in 1913, the reality of the female gatekeeper's working conditions was revealed: "After 23 years' service she was only in receipt of 7s per week........ For the first ten years she got no wages but lived rent free."
It was then noted, that after the fatality, three men were employed to do the same work as she had done. In 1911, the NSW Amalgamated Railway and Tramway Service Association included claims to cover women gatekeepers in the Traffic Wages, but it would be many decades before fairer work conditions and wages were introduced.
