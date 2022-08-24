Tenterfield Star

Tenterfield Bowls Club celebrates 90 years

Updated August 24 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:19am
Tenterfield Bowling Club is celebrating its 90th Anniversary since the first AGM held in August 1932.

