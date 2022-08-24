In July 1932, the Provisional Committee called a meeting and, G Filshie, who had taken over as secretary, confirmed the Committee had reached a five year lease agreement with Mr McCotter which included the clubhouse, at an extra cost. There was also an option to buy at any time. The members accepted the lease without the Clubhouse and made do with a shelter that had been built. The first AGM and elections would be held in August 1932. The first Management Committee elected at the AGM were: President - D Stuart, Vice Presidents - W Smith and G Smith, Secretary - G Filshie, Treasurer - C A Barker (he left the district 2 months later and was replaced by E Wallce, Committeemen - S Hopkin, F Coogan, R Munroe, A Cowan, W Hynes and P Sommerlad. The committee had a balance of about $75.00 and a membership of 25 who turned up each Saturday to play for the remainder of the year. As sponsor Colonel Bruxner made a donation of 10 pounds. Colonel Bruxner was also Deputy Premier at this time and, when he joined the members for a game the following month, his game was interrupted when he had to meet with a deputation from an adjoining shire. The Committee held there first General Meeting on 28th August, Robert Gardiner was appointed as greenkeeper, resolved to purchase a motor mower, set the green fees at 6 pence, determined the official Club colours of navy blue with white facings and proposed a meeting with other clubs in the region to form the Northern Tablelands Bowling Federation. The official opening day was set for Boxing Day 1932. One invitation to Mr GK Jeffrey of 'Moongoola" (pastoral property located near the town now known as Mingoola) which the treasurer wrote on behalf of the president included the following paragraph:- 'As this is an open day, the members with have their ladies with them. Our usual practice, as you know, is to have afternoon tea. On this occasion however, it is thought that we should provide some stronger refreshment for visiting players and our own members. Some of us are providing a canteen fund for this purpose and I shall be glad if you will join with us'. The club was officially christened and set on the path to the future albeit without the original clubhouse. By the Annual Meeting in 1935, it was announced that Mr McCotter, for the cost of 18 months rent in advance had erected a commodious pavilion. There are no photos of this pavilion unfortunately but one member announced monthly parties for card playing, dominoes could be organised 'now we have a nice clubhouse. The club hosted many bowlers from Nelson.NZ, Townsville, RNSWBA Sydney, Central and Northern Queensland Associations. 1940 saw the lease of additional land from Mr Nelmes which was bought outright in 1942. There was also planning to purchase the original property from Mr McCotter which was accepted and plans drawn up for the official clubhouse at a cost of $2508 and, for the first time in 1942, the AGM was held in the new clubhouse instead of School of Arts. The existing house on the property was designated as the greenkeeper's cottage. 1948, with the increase in membership and improved finances, the club was granted a liquor license. The clubhouse was proving too small to accommodate the exponential growth of the club, plans were instigated for a new clubhouse to be built. The final approval for the new two-story building was given in 1953 the greenkeeper's cottage was demolished and the new clubhouse was erected on the site. The original clubhouse was renovated and became the greenkeeper's cottage. The new clubhouse was completed and occupied in 1955. 1957 saw more renovations with the addition of toilets and kitchen which was completed in 1961. A year later a barbeque are and soil shed were added. Unfortunately the accommodation did not suit the needs of the members and plans forre modelling began in 1965 which were postponed for two years when they were unable to agree on the plans. At this time, the club was a member of RQBA however, in 1967 the club received assistance fro RNSWBA and their architect on the planning resulting in a loan being arraged and work commencing in June 1968 being completed in February 1969 at a cost of approximately $60,000. Significant changes included the removal of the internal stairs, the kitchen and new bar upstairs, enlargement of the downstairs area and provision of a strong room. The enhanced are are upstairs proved very popular and, in 1970, a stairway outside was provided at a cost of $15,000. The 1970's was a boon time financially with term deposits reaching $120.000. Plans were once again drawn up but eventually, these plans were eventually abandoned in 1979. From the early 1970's hot snacks were made available for members on an intermittant basis until finally in 1979, applications were called for provision of meals on Friday through Sunday for which the club operated the upstairs kitchen and paid wages. This venture proved unprofitable and was closed down in 1980. In 1986 there was a rethink and the upstairs was leased to David Chiu for a Chinese Restaurant. With the popularity of this venture, it was decided to to start planning in 1989 for a fully equipped full-time restaurant. Despite many difficulties especially when it came to costs, it was agreed to proceed with upstairs extensions plus refurbish existing ground floor sections at a cost of $400,000 with a further $5334 to develop a car park. During the planning, it was discovered that upstairs did not meet the current fire regulations and it was closed indefinately. New plans were eventually implemented with the current full-time restaurant based on the ground floor overlloking Green 1 known as the Greenview Restaurant. Continued refurbishment has seen the addition of a dance floor, enlargement of the managers office reducing the men's locker room, the addition of airconditioning, a selectors office added in 1999 it's original place being replaced by the TAB and the introduction of poker machines to pubs and clubs 1999. The biggest addition was the first stage of the Motel which was built on the site of Green 3 in 2000 with another 6 units being built in 2005.