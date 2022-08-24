Tenterfield Bowling Club is celebrating its 90th Anniversary since the first AGM held in August 1932.
M Annis-Brown in 2007 wrote a summary of the club's beginnings:
In 1930, Mr McCotter had the foresight to build a bowling green in front of his home in Molesworth Street following the failure in 1928 of Mr F Kniepp in his attempt to interest the town in developing their own bowls club. An article appeared in the Star on January 16, 1930 relating to the work of Mr McCotter and read "It will be noticed by perusal of our advertising columns that a meeting is being convened by Mr W H McCotter for the purpose of forming a Bowling Club." This introduction was followed by "Mr McCotter has spent a great deal of time and gone to considerable expense to erect a clubhouse and lay down the greens. This work is now complete, the next step is the formation of the club to set the noble art of bowls in action. It has been felt for years that a town without a bowling green is a back number and it is quite common knowledge that many visitors to town, pass on because of the lack of this needed code of sport. This has now been corrected and, all that is required is the formation of a club with the necessary appointment of officials and committee of management. It is hoped that there will be a good attendance at the meeting on Wednesday night. The convenor is hopeful that Colonel Bruxner will be available to officially open the greens on January 27th. It is also expected that a number of visitors from other towns will make the trip so the official opening will be of considerable interest." The meeting was finally held on January 22, 1930 and Mr McCotter gave a very detailed account of the cost involved and offered it to Tenterfield residents at a cost price of $2150. This offer was accepted and a provision committee was formed - W H McCotter (Secretary), Dr J L Digby, E E Cooper, G P Smith, W J Buckman, J Iddon, R J Munro, M Flint, C Stanley, and J Kelly. On Australia Day 1930, the green was officially opened by Colonel Bruxner and visitors from Glen Innes, Stanthorpe, Brisbane, and Ballina took part. Unfortunately, there was no bowls played because of rain. From March 1930, bowls was scheduled for Saturday afternoons with a total of 16 bowlers.
In July 1932, the Provisional Committee called a meeting and, G Filshie, who had taken over as secretary, confirmed the Committee had reached a five year lease agreement with Mr McCotter which included the clubhouse, at an extra cost. There was also an option to buy at any time. The members accepted the lease without the Clubhouse and made do with a shelter that had been built. The first AGM and elections would be held in August 1932. The first Management Committee elected at the AGM were: President - D Stuart, Vice Presidents - W Smith and G Smith, Secretary - G Filshie, Treasurer - C A Barker (he left the district 2 months later and was replaced by E Wallce, Committeemen - S Hopkin, F Coogan, R Munroe, A Cowan, W Hynes and P Sommerlad. The committee had a balance of about $75.00 and a membership of 25 who turned up each Saturday to play for the remainder of the year. As sponsor Colonel Bruxner made a donation of 10 pounds. Colonel Bruxner was also Deputy Premier at this time and, when he joined the members for a game the following month, his game was interrupted when he had to meet with a deputation from an adjoining shire. The Committee held there first General Meeting on 28th August, Robert Gardiner was appointed as greenkeeper, resolved to purchase a motor mower, set the green fees at 6 pence, determined the official Club colours of navy blue with white facings and proposed a meeting with other clubs in the region to form the Northern Tablelands Bowling Federation. The official opening day was set for Boxing Day 1932. One invitation to Mr GK Jeffrey of 'Moongoola" (pastoral property located near the town now known as Mingoola) which the treasurer wrote on behalf of the president included the following paragraph:- 'As this is an open day, the members with have their ladies with them. Our usual practice, as you know, is to have afternoon tea. On this occasion however, it is thought that we should provide some stronger refreshment for visiting players and our own members. Some of us are providing a canteen fund for this purpose and I shall be glad if you will join with us'. The club was officially christened and set on the path to the future albeit without the original clubhouse. By the Annual Meeting in 1935, it was announced that Mr McCotter, for the cost of 18 months rent in advance had erected a commodious pavilion. There are no photos of this pavilion unfortunately but one member announced monthly parties for card playing, dominoes could be organised 'now we have a nice clubhouse. The club hosted many bowlers from Nelson.NZ, Townsville, RNSWBA Sydney, Central and Northern Queensland Associations. 1940 saw the lease of additional land from Mr Nelmes which was bought outright in 1942. There was also planning to purchase the original property from Mr McCotter which was accepted and plans drawn up for the official clubhouse at a cost of $2508 and, for the first time in 1942, the AGM was held in the new clubhouse instead of School of Arts. The existing house on the property was designated as the greenkeeper's cottage. 1948, with the increase in membership and improved finances, the club was granted a liquor license. The clubhouse was proving too small to accommodate the exponential growth of the club, plans were instigated for a new clubhouse to be built. The final approval for the new two-story building was given in 1953 the greenkeeper's cottage was demolished and the new clubhouse was erected on the site. The original clubhouse was renovated and became the greenkeeper's cottage. The new clubhouse was completed and occupied in 1955. 1957 saw more renovations with the addition of toilets and kitchen which was completed in 1961. A year later a barbeque are and soil shed were added. Unfortunately the accommodation did not suit the needs of the members and plans forre modelling began in 1965 which were postponed for two years when they were unable to agree on the plans. At this time, the club was a member of RQBA however, in 1967 the club received assistance fro RNSWBA and their architect on the planning resulting in a loan being arraged and work commencing in June 1968 being completed in February 1969 at a cost of approximately $60,000. Significant changes included the removal of the internal stairs, the kitchen and new bar upstairs, enlargement of the downstairs area and provision of a strong room. The enhanced are are upstairs proved very popular and, in 1970, a stairway outside was provided at a cost of $15,000. The 1970's was a boon time financially with term deposits reaching $120.000. Plans were once again drawn up but eventually, these plans were eventually abandoned in 1979. From the early 1970's hot snacks were made available for members on an intermittant basis until finally in 1979, applications were called for provision of meals on Friday through Sunday for which the club operated the upstairs kitchen and paid wages. This venture proved unprofitable and was closed down in 1980. In 1986 there was a rethink and the upstairs was leased to David Chiu for a Chinese Restaurant. With the popularity of this venture, it was decided to to start planning in 1989 for a fully equipped full-time restaurant. Despite many difficulties especially when it came to costs, it was agreed to proceed with upstairs extensions plus refurbish existing ground floor sections at a cost of $400,000 with a further $5334 to develop a car park. During the planning, it was discovered that upstairs did not meet the current fire regulations and it was closed indefinately. New plans were eventually implemented with the current full-time restaurant based on the ground floor overlloking Green 1 known as the Greenview Restaurant. Continued refurbishment has seen the addition of a dance floor, enlargement of the managers office reducing the men's locker room, the addition of airconditioning, a selectors office added in 1999 it's original place being replaced by the TAB and the introduction of poker machines to pubs and clubs 1999. The biggest addition was the first stage of the Motel which was built on the site of Green 3 in 2000 with another 6 units being built in 2005.
General membership has fluctuated over the years, during 1930's and war year it remained constant in the 50's climbing to 70 after the war until 1948 when it rose to 107 when membership was closed. When it was reopened in August 1950 they set a limit at 155. Over the next 15 years it fluctuated around 200. In 1981 social (ordinary) membership was introduced which enabled members the right to vote but were not able to hold any office of the club or the Committee of Management of the club. A social member was also unable to play bowls or use the greens. Once social membership was introduced in 1981 it changed the direction for the club and created many other problems especially in 1994 when social membership was abolished and common membership introduced which enabled all members to use all the facilities of the club including the greens. This moved led to demands from RQBA for affiliation fees for all members so the a playing member was re-defined as one who paid both an affiliation fee as well as club membership fee. Common members ere still able to use all the facilities of the club including the greens but were ineligible to play inany championship events. Junior membership was introduced in 1988 and the greens were made available to the schools for bowls to be included in their sporting programme.
Ladies Bowls was eventually launched in November 1957 after much lobbying from the ladies since 1951 to move from the previous held role of guests and caterers only. This was not the first time the ladies had formed their own bowling club as in 1941 when an Associate Ladies Bowling Club was listed for investigation by the Committee of the Men's Bowling Club and, in 1942 a club was formed. Not much is known about the next 3 years until notice was givento male members of a Special Meeting to consider "the vexatious matter of the Ladies Bowling Club". The ladies disbanded although it is not known of the final reason for this action. Time has moved on and in 2021 it was decided to nominate three ladies and three men from affiliated bowlers to form a Steering Committee as the first step for amalgamation. Acting on behalf of the bowlers and reporting regularly to the Board it enabled lines of communication to be opened between the bowlers and club management which had been missing in the previous years. 2022 saw the election of a Combined Bowlers Committee although the men and the ladies still have their individual club championship events in line with Bowls Queensland. The increase in more events and carnivals being designated as 'open' events shows the direction toward equality of bowlers especially at Tenterfield Bowling Club. It is no longer a male bastion but a united club working towards the future of bowls. The next step for Tenterfield is to introduce more juniors to the sport and get rid of the old label that bowls is an old people sport. More play is being scheduled for the weekends or evenings removing one of the main restrictions for workers who are unable to play during the week.
Tenterfield has three open carnivals a year, two of which are fixed with the SDMDBA (Southern Downs Men's District Bowling Association) as part of their annual calendar. The Australia Day Carnival was first held in 1930 when the green was officially opened although no bowls were played because of the rain. In recent years, Pairs, Triples and Fours were played over the three days and are open to all affiliated bowlers in any team combination, male, female or mixed. 2022 it was reduced to two days and Fours were played Saturday and 3-Bowl Pairs played Sunday.The Queen's Birthday Carnival is played on the Sunday of the long weekend in June and the format is Open 3-Bowl Triples again open to affiliated bowlers. The Spring Carnival is played the first long weekend in October and, as an independent event, it is open to all bowlers, social and affiliated, the format being 3-Bowl Pairs. Fully accredited coaches are available for new bowlers and those bowlers wishing to improve their skills. Inline with bowling clubs throughout Australia, membership is declining mainly due to the misconception it is an old people sport and many areas, especially rural, do not have enough young people able to take up the sport once they leave school because of work and familly commitments. Live streaming is encouraging interest in bowls and, in the bigger towns, juniors are able to remain and go on to play in more organised events and selection to State and National events including events like the Commonwealth Games. One day we may even see bowls at the Olympics. One thing is certain, you are never too young or too old to play bowls and Tenterfield Bowling Club has great facilities for all bowlers.
Ian McCotter, grandson of WH McCotter, will be at Tenterfield Bowls Club on Saturday, August 27 2022 to unveil the sign which is scheduled for 3:00 pm.
