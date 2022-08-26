Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Electric wild dog fence under evaluation in Southern Downs

August 26 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landholders are optimistic a wild dog exclusion fence will protect their livestock, make their enterprise more viable and provide them with peace of mind. Photo by Mat Warren.

An electric wild dog exclusion fence design, versatile and adaptable enough to cross gullies and steep rocky areas, is under evaluation in the Southern Downs region of Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.