Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Tenterfield Shire Council to host public meeting about proposed rate rise

Updated August 30 2022 - 10:22am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major Alex Rubin (pictured during his involvement in the Thai cave rescue) will moderate the public rates meeting in Tenterfield on Saturday. Photo supplied by Major Rubin.

A public meeting will be hosted by the Tenterfield Shire Council at the weekend about a proposed increase to rates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.