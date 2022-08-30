A public meeting will be hosted by the Tenterfield Shire Council at the weekend about a proposed increase to rates.
The council has proposed an application for a rate increase of 43 per cent in 2023/24 and another 43 per cent increase in 2024/25 - a cumulative increase of 104.49 per cent.
The news came as a shock to some residents as the newly elected council rejected a plan to increase rates by almost 80 per cent only a few months earlier, and many residents have expressed their concerns on how the raise might effect them.
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie told the Star earlier this month, that the council was giving all ratepayers every opportunity to understand fully why the council needed to increase rates.
She said as a result of peoples' concerns at least three public meetings would be hosted, adding face-to-face meetings would also run until September 30.
"Council is determined to answer all reasonable and genuine questions," Councillor Petrie said.
The first public forum will take place on Saturday, September 3 at the Memorial Hall between 2pm and 4pm.
The meeting will be moderated by Major Alex Ruben, a decorated officer in the Australian Army.
Peter Robinson, of the Tenterfield Ratepayers Association, said Major Ruben would ensure questions are brief and relevant, and answers are succinct and informative.
Mr Robinson said the forum would be an opportunity to quantify in dollars, the increases which ratepayers are likely to face if the proposed rate rises are ratified, and to assess the impact these increases are likely to have on residents' weekly budgets.
"The council is anxious to identify the large number of false rumours which have been circulating throughout the community over the past few months, and to provide specific information on the council's current financial situation, and on the various ways in which the current funding shortfalls can be corrected over the coming years," he said.
All residents are invited to attend and present questions, which must be submitted in advance to the council via email to council@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au or to the secretary of the ratepayers association at janevans108@gmail.com.
The submitted questions will be answered first, and questions will then be taken directly from the floor.
Councillors and senior council staff will be present, so questions can also be submitted to councillors in advance.
A meeting will also be held at Mingoola Hall on September 26 at 5pm.
There will be another meeting held in Urbenville at a date and time to be announced. Other village meetings may be held, depending on demand.
Last month residents heard that the council go into administration within two years if it did not see an increase in rates in the next financial year.
Council will consult with the community and make a decision later this year on an application to IPART, the State Government's Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
Any rates rise will be subject to approval by IPART.
The council is expected to receive a report in November.
