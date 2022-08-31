The Tenterfield Tigers league tag team collected the trophy in formidable style in Saturday's grand final.
The Tigers women shut out the Stanthorpe Gremlins 46-nil to claim this year's Border Rivers premiership trophy.
Club president David Landers said they "deserve" it.
"From what I could see, the girls played really good," he said.
"They have got a really young side.
"I think there's only four of them who are 18.
"They have been strong all year and they have got really good ball movement.
"They move the ball really well."
In the men's fixture, the Tigers started well, scoring the first converted try, but penalties ultimately cost them.
They gave away 12 sets in the opening half to be down 14-6 at the break.
Then an injury to Jake Kelly in the second stanza saw the fixture put on hold while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
When the game resumed, the Tigers and put on back-to-back tries within minutes.
They then had chances on either side of the field to score a leveller but a forward pass was ruled and then the Tigers were held up short of the line.
In the end it wasn't enough to get them the win, losing 20-16.
"We had our chances but we shot ourselves in the foot in the first-half, you can't do that," Landers said.
"We have been training well.
"The funny thing is, we talked about discipline all week.
"It must have went in one ear and out the other.
"We talked about it because it was one thing we could improve on.
"It wasn't meant to be."
Landers credited Texas' tenacity.
"Texas did well to hang on," he said.
"It was a hard game. It was solid."
Despite not claiming the men's title, Landers said it has been a strong year for the club.
"We are club champions and and minor premiers in both grades," he said.
"Just would have been nice to win that last one.
"Hopefully next year we will hopefully increase it by a couple of more teams."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
