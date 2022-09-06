Bumblebees bound for the big dance

It's been a long time since a Tenterfield team lined up in a rugby union grand final.
In fact, it's been decades.
But the Bumblebees have broken through and will take on their first grand final since the 1990s this Saturday at Armidale's Bellevue Oval.
The Bees beat the Armidale Blues 22-nil in Saturday's preliminary final to book a rematch with St Albert's College, who beat them 7-nil in the major semi-final.
The last time the Bumblebees were in the big dance, coach Phil Jones was still playing/
"It has been a few years since we have been in a rugby grand final," he said.
"I think Tenterfield played in a second grade grand final when I was captain-coaching Glen Innes and we were in the first grade and they were in the second grade.
"We lost both grades.
"I think the grand final before that might have been '84.
"It has been a long time between drinks."
The Bees dominated the preliminary final against the Blues, the wet weather playing into their hands.
"The forwards played really well, played with the structures," Jones said.
"We have a good backline but our backs didn't get a lot of ball because it was so greasy but when they did get it they scored two really good tries.
"Our blokes are just playing well, we are hitting our straps at the right time of year."
A bit if ill-discipline could have hampered the Bees.
They had three yellow cards throughout the game.
"The positive was we did scramble well when we did have players off," Jones said.
"They didn't score any points and I think we did score tries every time we had someone in the bin so that is a positive."
The Bees are aiming to clean that up in time for the decider.
They know St Albert's will be a tough ask, they have got the better of Tenterfield throughout the season.
But the good news for the Bees is they will be as close to full-strength as possible.
"Albies are going to be tough, there has been nothing between us all year, I think seven points is the biggest margin," Jones said.
"It has been two and three points so if we play well, we will stick it to them.
"We need to make sure we go on with the job and keep that pressure on and keep that momentum.
"We still have Johnny Little to come back in.
"He is one of our best players.
"He is just a really great leader and really good footballer so having him back for the grand final will make a big difference."
Bumblebees Team List for the 2022 New England Rugby Union grand final
1. Michael Stuart
2. Paddy Spillane
3. Matthew Bertalli (C)
4.Jeremy Phipps
5. Jayson Murphy
6. Jonathan Little
7. Joseph Blackler
8. Siaosi Tauali'i
9. Jesse Moody (VC)
10. Ace Holliss
11. Isaac Jones
12. Braden Miller
13. Jack Miller
14. Kaleb Hope
15. Kurt Frattin
16. Anthony Thomas
17. Michael Swift
18. Campbell Harrison
19. Jamie Watts
20. Andrew Willis
21. Ben Schiffmann
22. Connor Ryan
23. Daniel Landers
24. Michael Miller
25. Tom Benton
Coach: Phillip Jones
Manager: Michael Maher
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
