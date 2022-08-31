A COMMUNITY petition calling for the break up of the Hunter New England Health District, following concerns over issues such as doctor and nurse availability, now has more than 8000 signatures.
Advertisement
The split would mean establishing a locally-based health service in the New England area which could hear local concerns and allocate more resources to the region.
The petition was started by think tank New England Visions 2030 Institute and its convenor, Maria Hitchcock, told the Tenterfield Star yesterday that there had been a strong response from local community.
Petitions have been downloaded locally from the institute's website and returned to their Armidale PO box.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the response to the petition had been overwhelming and is calling on the community to keep up momentum so the required 10,000 signature threshold is reached.
It reached the halfway mark - 5000 signatures - in early August.
"Since community leaders and I launched this petition, the response from communities large and small across our region has been mind-blowing and I'm confident that we can maintain that momentum to reach the goal of 10,000 signatures and go well beyond that," Mr Marshall said.
"Every signature is hugely important and it has been amazing how businesses, community groups, councils and individuals have taken on the challenge to get the petition to as many people as possible.
"The 10,000 signatures are need to trigger a debate on the floor of State Parliament and force immediate action."
Despite the support of the community, Regional Minister for Health Bronnie Taylor dismissed the need for a seperate New England health service when she toured the region in mid August.
But Mr Marshall said since the launch of the petition, he had heard directly from scores of residents keen to share their own experiences of disappointment and frustration when seeking treatment at our local hospitals.
"The groundswell of dissent clearly demonstrates to the government that this is a burning issue for many in our region and that we won't rest until we are heard and changes made," Mr Marshall said.
"If you have not yet signed the petition yet, get out there and get it done people-power can win the day - sign this petition and show your support for this push, to save our rural health system and back our hard-working local health staff."
The petition will be available in all local council administration centres and local businesses in every town across the region.
Copies of the petition can also be posted or emailed. It's available to download at newenglandvisions2030.weebly.com.
People have until September 30 to sign the petition, before Mr Marshall tables it in State Parliament.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.