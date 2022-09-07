A public meeting to discuss the possible future rate rise for Tenterfield Shire residents has received mixed reviews.
Tenterfield Shire Council announced a proposal at the end of July to lift rates by 104.49 per cent over the next two financial years.
TSC is considering making an application to IPART for a special rate variation of 43 per cent in 2023/24 and another 43 per cent increase in 2024/25.
About 150 residents attended the first public meeting hosted by council, which went for more than three hours.
Questions from the public were varied and included everything from debt and expenses to staff and wages, and what the future will look like if the SRV is not approved.
Former Army Major Alex Rubin moderated the meeting and had to remind some attendees to be respectful.
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said some residents were genuinely interested in learning more and continued discussions after the meeting or followed-up with calls and emails.
"Some people are saying they don't want a rate rise but they realise there will have to be a rise of some sort, which they are pragmatic enough to accept, as they don't want to have reduced road maintenance and loss of other services," Cr Petrie said.
The mayor said some residents she had not known, thanked her for her calm responses and empathy, one gentleman writing to say she had earned his respect.
Cr Petrie explained council has four funds including water, sewer, waste and general with the loans for these more than $18 million. She said the proposed SRV was not impacted by the loans.
"The SRV applies only to the general fund and if an SRV was approved, those additional funds would be restricted to asset maintenance in the road network, buildings and open spaces including cemeteries," she said.
Meanwhile, Cr Petrie said some who attended clearly weren't interested in the answers, only in their own objections.
President of the Our Shire Our Council Initiative, Clive Powell, said everyone he spoke with after the event was dissatisfied with the information and answers given by the council.
He said it was more of the same from council with no new information provided and more of the "usual stuff about what a wonderful job they're doing".
"People were not happy with what they heard," Mr Powell said.
"They just kept saying there's nothing they can do, it's not their fault and if they don't double the rates they won't fix the roads. That basically summarises what was said over and over again in different ways," he said.
Mr Powell said the council avoided answering the "tough questions" and did not address the cutting of their administration costs.
OSOCI, which now has about 100 financial members, earlier said they are "fighting back" and giving the community a voice with some residents "terrified" of the rate rise proposal.
Cr Petrie said the council was trying to communicate with ratepayers and residents in every practical way possible.
She said private appointments were still available and there were upcoming public meetings in local villages.
"We are yet to finalise dates for the northern villages but will do Mingoola next week."
Mr Powell said OSOCI would soon call its AGM.
Meanwhile, The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has announced it will review the rate cap system it operates.
This financial year, Tenterfield's rates were capped at 0.7 per cent.
The review will investigate how the methodology it uses to judge how much rates can increase, can better reflect inflation.
At the moment, the decision can be based on cost increase estimates up to two years out of date.
Years of criticism of the system by councils escalated after IPART announced it had capped rate rises at 0.7 per cent for 2022/23, the lowest rate rise in 20 years during the highest increase in prices in decades.
Unrelated to the rates issue, but following a comment from the audience at the meeting, the mayor said the acoustics in the memorial hall were great.
This was the first time the extendable tiered 400 capacity seating has been used.
"For those that know the previous poor acoustics, it was very gratifying to know we have a venue now where we can have conferences and performances that will have enhanced acoustics," Cr Petrie said.
"There has been comment about expenditure on the memorial hall and it not being a council building. Council is a trustee of the building and all expenditure was from various grants except for council paying to replace the bolts in the dealing beams with a different type of bolt, as the ones that were there from the original build decades ago do not meet the standards."
