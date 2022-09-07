Two long anticipated projects have been completed by Tenterfield RSL Sub Branch.
Out the front of Tenterfield and District Soldiers Memorial Hall interpretative panels have been installed for the WW1 German Artillery gun and the WW2 Australian Artillery gun.
Meanwhile, the Boer War Memorial statue, which was erected by the Tenterfield Mounted Rifles and unveiled on 24 April 1903, has been cleaned and refurbished.
Initial planning is underway for a rededication ceremony for the memorial next year.
The installation of interpretative panels was funded by the Department of Veteran Affairs 'Saluting Their Service' program, Tenterfield Shire Council under their FY 2021/2022 Contributions and Donation fund and the Tenterfield RSL Sub Branch.
They were designed, manufactured and installed by Armsign Pty Ltd, Lismore.
The refurbishment of the Boer War memorial was funded by the NSW Government, Veterans Affairs from their 'Community War Memorials Fund', a generous community business donation by Steve Alford from Alford & Duff and the Tenterfield RSL Sub Branch.
Queensland Heritage Masonry was engaged to complete the works.
The Sub Branch has a further two projects in the pipeline with the recording and display of WW2 military camp locations in Tenterfield and the stocktaking and updating of their military memorabilia register.
