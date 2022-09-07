Emerging trends to try this Spring and Summer season

Colour is making its grand return and there are a few unexpected shoe choices making the rotation and touted to be the next big thing. Picture supplied

With Copenhagen fashion week kicking off, over on the other side of the world we're seeing the newest trends in real-time. That Winter chill is starting to fade and the whisper of warmer months is getting increasingly louder. So, it's time for a trend update. We're seeing an increase in wearability, but also a new emphasis on playfulness.



After a long few years, we are ready to have fun again, and that includes with our fashion choices. Colour is making its grand return and there are a few unexpected shoe choices making the rotation and touted to be the next big thing. So follow along with us as we talk through the trends you need to try this season.

Clogs are making a comeback

It's official, clogs are cool again. The resurgence of the slipper-like shoe has been gaining traction for a few months now, with the Boston clog by Birkenstock having a resurgence during the latter half of 2021 and steadily continuing to grow its following ever since.



It seems to be the natural progression of the chunky shoe trend as it resembles the on-trend loafer, just with a slightly more Spring/Summer appropriate appearance. A lot of the on-trend styles today are to reflect today's cool girl. She is busy, she doesn't have time to run around in shoes that will hold her back, she just slips on her clogs and goes.

Of course, style needn't take a back seat just because functional fashion is in. The clogs come with wooden platforms and range from coloured leather offerings to neutral suedes. It also may just be one of the most accessible shoe ranges yet, with each store coming out with its unique offering.

It's bolero season

Showing no sign of slowing down any time soon is the bolero. This trend, also known as the micro cardigan is the perfect solution to that awkward time in Spring when you don't quite need a jacket but without one, you have visible goosebumps. The bolero solves this problem and doesn't hide the stylish ensemble you spent so long putting together.

The main criticism this piece has faced is the claim that it is impractical. But, quite the contrary, the bolero can be styled as a layering piece, acting as that little bit of extra warmth to a simple tank or tee. It can also add another element to a simple ensemble creating some more interest when the look appears to be missing something.



It's the perfect Summer night layering piece for when it's too hot to bring a jacket but you know your slip dress will require something a little extra once the sun goes down. Whilst also working as a way to make your tee shirts long-sleeved in the cooler months. The bolero last had its heyday in the 90s and early 2000s and is back with a vengeance to show you it can look chic as part of a set or as a mix and match garment. We're pretty happy to see it's back.

Ballet flats find a new edge

There is a controversial new shoe in town and no, it's not clogs. Returning to our social media feeds and our streets is the 2010 trend mainstay, ballet flats. The last time we saw this shoe offering it was likely paired with your favourite skinny jeans, or for a more elevated look, a pair of your best black leggings and a just-above-the-knee mini dress. For many, ballet flats remind us of a time past, or more importantly, a time of terrible fashion past. But, the humble flat has had an update to revive it from its family-friendly roots.



This time around we're seeing leg wrapping ribbons, buckles and platforms added to the once simple shoe. And, it's not just the accessories that are changing, no longer is it being worn with its former sartorial friend the skinny jean. Instead, it's being paired with maximalist maxi dresses or slouchy socks and mini skirts or shorts for a more preppy take on this season's most surprising trend.

Silver shines bright once more

Over the last several years we've seen gold jewellery dominate the trend-sphere. We sacrificed our silver chains to the bottom of our jewellery box and instead draped ourselves in molten-toned metals. But, after several seasons of being sacrificed, silver is ready to have its moment in the sun once more. The inherently cool hardware has resurfaced as your accessory of choice, but it's no longer satisfied with being a simple, subdued bracelet or tiny chain, instead, we're seeing chunkier more artistic styles.



Think chunky silver rings, glittering waist chains and belts, oversized spiral hoop earrings and cuffs. Silver proves it's got just as much glamour and versatility as gold. The cool trend will be perfect as the sun returns, pairing perfectly with periwinkle blue, or pops of pink.

Colour shows new vibrance

Though many of us often slip back into a neutral monochrome look for the day-to-day, it's time to add a little fun back into your wardrobe. With the uprising of barbie-core, we're not just seeing pops of colour here and there, but fully-fledged crayon-coloured ensembles, in the case of the Barbie trend it's in, you guessed it, pink.



But, the rosy hue isn't the only colour making the rounds. We've seen every colour under the rainbow make its debut in both street-style ensembles and on the runway. From Pantone colour of the year, Periwinkle, to multicoloured get-ups. Haven't you heard? Head to toe black is out and dopamine dressing is in.

These cowboy boots are made for walking

Think cowboy boots were done just because Winter is ending? Think again. This footwear option is more versatile than you might initially think. We've seen several iterations over the last few months, from brightly coloured statement pairs to more paired back neutrals.



This spring and summer if you're looking to style a statement pair in a more wearable way, pair a fun colour with a pair of denim shorts and a simple tank for the cool girls' take on casual. Otherwise, do a bit of role reversal and wear a pair in a more neutral colour but pair with a brightly coloured maxi or mini dress for an effortlessly stylish look. Cowboy boots wave goodbye to sore and blistered feet and instead allow you to be both comfortable and stylish. A future wardrobe staple if we've ever seen one.

