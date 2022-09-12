How strong is Australian manufacturing in 2022?

The Australian manufacturing industry is set for a bright future. Picture supplied

Australia is a stable and prosperous country with a strong economy and low unemployment rate. It's also home to some of the most innovative manufacturing companies in the world, such that it's in a well-placed position to compete in global markets.

Australian manufacturing is essential to nearly all supply chains and adds value throughout all sectors of the economy. But how strong is it in 2022? This article will attempt to answer that question, so continue reading to learn more.

A bright future

The Australian manufacturing industry is set for a bright future. The sector has been steadily growing for many years and is expected to continue over the next few years. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the country's solid global manufacturing position, highly skilled workforce, and stable economy.

Other factors that will influence Australia's manufacturing include the following:

1. Automation

Automation is becoming increasingly important for companies across all industries. Australia has an opportunity to be one of the first nations with a manufacturing industry that relies on robotics and automation.

Automation can help businesses cut costs by reducing human error and labour costs. It also increases productivity through accurate mechanical processes. This is especially true when it comes to repetitive tasks that require little concentration or skill from workers, like assembling parts on an assembly line or packaging items into boxes at high speeds.

In addition, automation allows companies with small workforces to use their equipment more efficiently. This is because fewer people are working on each part of production instead of having many people manually produce products in line manufacturing. Thus, with automated manufacturing, businesses could have several people working together doing various tasks simultaneously.

A temperature sensor manufacturer, for example, can significantly benefit from automation by helping with product customisation, meeting customer specifications in no time. Therefore, automation could make Australian manufacturing stand out from the rest of the world. Besides, the country has the potential to be a world leader in automation and manufacturing.

2. Investments

Investment in innovation and automation technologies is expected to transform how products are manufactured in Australia and worldwide.

Australia's manufacturers have heavily invested in their people by providing training programs designed specifically for their industry needs. This will help attract more young people into careers within this field while also increasing productivity levels among existing employees.

3. Strong economy

Australia is a strong economy, and with a solid domestic market, it's poised to exceed global growth rates. This has allowed the manufacturing industry to increase its capacity, productivity, and growth. The steady economy also provides a ready market for most manufactured goods and services in Australia and abroad.

4. Clean technology

As the world moves toward a more sustainable future, clean technology will become increasingly important. Clean technology refers to any applied science that reduces pollution and helps people live more efficiently. Hence, it's no surprise that Australia has one of the world's highest rates of clean technology innovation, with many companies already excelling at it.

Another reason Australian manufacturers look toward clean tech is that it's more efficient than traditional manufacturing. Not only does it reduce pollution, but machines don't wear out as fast, so they're able to run longer than older models. It also means you'll save money on maintenance costs.

What It takes to get Australian manufacturing on top

The future is bright for Australian manufacturing as long as people continue investing in their own technologies, products, and people. Here's what else they could do to become global leaders in manufacturing:

Increased investments: Australians must continue building on what they've done so far and ensure that Australian manufacturers are at the forefront of innovation, technology, and value creation.

Education: Australia needs to continue investing in the education and training of people in the manufacturing industry. This could improve the sector's output and quality of employees with relevant skill sets. Likewise, with quality education, more people could fill business development positions in manufacturing.

Apprenticeships: Businesses must do their part by providing ongoing employee support through internships or apprenticeships. However, the government must also take responsibility by providing the same through quality training opportunities. This could lead to employment within manufacturing environments.

