Local councils are inviting residents and visitors to send a message of condolence following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace has advised that online messages of support and condolences are preferred.
The region's councils are offering assistance for those who would like help.
Tenterfield, Armidale and Inverell councils have opted to provide physical books of condolence for those who prefer to provide a handwritten message.
These can be accessed at the Tenterfield council chambers, the Inverell library and Armidale administration building during business hours and until September 23 when they will be forwarded to the Governor General of Australia.
Meanwhile, Goondiwindi, Moree, Glen Innes and Inverell council staff will be available at the local libraries to help residents make an online submission.
READ MORE:
The messages of support and condolence will be collated and forwarded for transmission to Buckingham Palace.
Councils' flags will also be flying at half-mast for two weeks.
You can sign the online Condolence Book at www.pmc.gov.au/condolence-form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.