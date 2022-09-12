They had plenty of opportunities but the Tenterfield Bumblebees couldn't capitalise in Saturday's New England Rugby Union third grade decider.
After posting the first points against St Albert's College through a penalty goal, the Bees gave away too much possession and field position and it proved the difference.
The Bees couldn't cross the white stripe and their only points came through the two penalty goals.
The students managed to claim the 20-6 win and the trophy.
Bees coach Phil Jones said is was "disappointing."
"Just too many mistakes, too many penalties but that is finals football," he said.
"The boys left everything out there."
But Jones was complimentary towards their opponents.
"Albies are a very good side, can't take anything from them," he said.
"I think they have lost one game in about three years and we have been the only team to beat them.
"It would have been nice if it was today [Saturday], that one game.
"They deserve to win, simple as that and that's football.
"That's why grand finals are so special to win; they are hard to win."
It's been a big year of change for the Bumblebees.
They departed the Far North Coast competition and linked up with the Glen Innes Elks to play as their third grade team.
"Compared to where we have come from this time last year, we have had a really good season," Jones said.
"The journey has been good, we have had a heap of fun.
"The boys have improved each game. We have enjoyed the season."
St Albert's College made it a clean sweep of all four grades on grand final day.
They beat Tamworth in second grade, the Barbets in women's 10s and the Barbarians in first grade.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.