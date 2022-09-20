I am asking the residents of Tenterfield Shire not to be complacent in accepting the 104 per cent rate rise over the next three years.
Council will vote on this proposal at its October meeting, this is not a forgone conclusion. Before the October meeting we must hear more accountability, more details, "more robust plans and strategies", because as it stands today nothing adds up.
I am a TSC ratepayer, and my family have been part of the shire for the last 47 years.
I attended the public forum recently held in Tenterfield where I was given the opportunity to ask questions to the councillors and senior staff - answers were subsequently deferred.
I have attended meetings with the Our Shire Our Council Initiative group opposing the rate rise, and I have attended an interview with the CEO and a senior finance officer. I have forwarded a version of this letter to all our councillors and CEO, and I am now putting forward my concerns publicly.
I understand over the 2022-2032 Long-Term Financial Plan, council will raise an extra $50 million from its ratepayers through this proposed 104 per cent SRV, a figure confirmed by the CEO. I asked whether council was aware of this figure, and was there any discussion on the impact on how taking an extra $50 million from ratepayers over the next 10 years would affect the shire's businesses, pensioners, organisations, and communities?
I personally fear that taking this extra money from our already struggling pockets will adversely affect the economics and "vibrancy" of our people and communities.
Tenterfield Shire's weekly median Income is $490 per person, in NSW the median weekly income is $813, and in Australia the figure is $805 per week. These figures indicate that Tenterfield Shire sits well below the average, and considering all the other rising costs, the rate rise is not affordable, and our businesses and communities would struggle. The average age within our Shire is 55 years, we are a retiring community with more and more pensioners.
In Tenterfield Shire's 2017-2027 Long-Term Financial Plan (page 9), it states "The projected surplus (before capital grants) accumulated across the 10-year period for General Fund is a $5.27 million surplus". Now five years later in the 2022-2032 Long Term Financial Plan a $50 million deficit is projected. A turnaround of $55.27 million in 5 years.
Ratepayers are not being told and have not been given details on why such a huge change in circumstances now exists.
Our council is telling us that the federal government's Financial Assistant Grants (FAGs) which councils rely on, are expected to decrease for our Shire. FAGs to wealthier councils such as city councils and coastal councils, and who have other avenues for revenue raising can expect their FAGs to decrease. However, it is highly "unlikely" that FAGs will decrease to rural, regional, and/or "struggling" councils.
Maintenance of roads and bridges has been the focus given to the ratepayers for the 104% rate rise over three years. The "Asset Condition" document provided in the 2022-2032 Long-Term Financial Plan does not show a dire situation. I agree if council better managed how and when they provide maintenance and upgrading to our roads and bridges, less money would be wasted, such as with the current repairing to the newly bitumen Bryan's Gap Road. It is also worth noting that in adverse weather events government subsidises councils on repairs to infrastructure.
In the 2020-2021 annual report, it was reported that a large portion from a 53 per cent special rate rise (SRV) from 2014, had been spent upgrading roads and bridges. So, I am asking why is the situation still so desperate?
Mayor Petrie suggested at the recent public forum that it may be necessary for council to further reduce its maintenance program without this new proposed 104 per cent rate increase. Road and bridge maintenance is the core function of council, and this should be council's priority before elaborate refurbishments to administration buildings - for example.
Another reason for the necessity of this SRV we are told, is that council has loans that need repaying. Of course, council has loans, all councils have loans. Interest rates have been very low over the past years, and this should have assisted Tenterfield Shire's budget. It is the responsibility of council's finance staff to ensure council's loans are managed efficiently.
Lastly, TSC's income statement for the year ended 30 June 2021 shows council to have a surplus.
This shows council to be in a better position than what has been outlined to ratepayers, and as the CEO recently stated, "we are not broke".
At the recent council meeting the mayor, Bronwyn Petrie, asked the community to come up with some ways to save money. Here are some suggestions:
Reduce the massive cost of running the council administration, between 2017 and 2020 the cost increased by 148%. No satisfactory explanation for this has been forthcoming.
Reverse the recent pay rise for staff and councillors. Instigate a voluntary pay cut of 20 per cent. This is normal for any responsible organization in financial distress.
The council is way over-staffed. Bring staff numbers down to a level appropriate for a community of 7000 population.
Stop unnecessary trips and "junkets" by staff and councillors to conferences around the country. This can be handled via Zoom these days.
Include community members in all future planning and workshops. After all, it is OUR money you are spending.
Stop the sell-off of assets - they can only be sold once. These are important to the ratepayers who own them and whose money sustains them.
The Angry Bulls mountain trail bicycle riding. This is part of what would be a push into eco-tourism that celebrates and enhances the natural environment without destroying it, Tenterfield Council seem unable to see the tremendous business opportunity in this submission (www.angrybulltrails.com).
Rubbish recycling is sent to Lismore and costs the Tenterfield community dearly. Could this not be done right here, creating employment and profit in this town?
