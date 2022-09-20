Maintenance of roads and bridges has been the focus given to the ratepayers for the 104% rate rise over three years. The "Asset Condition" document provided in the 2022-2032 Long-Term Financial Plan does not show a dire situation. I agree if council better managed how and when they provide maintenance and upgrading to our roads and bridges, less money would be wasted, such as with the current repairing to the newly bitumen Bryan's Gap Road. It is also worth noting that in adverse weather events government subsidises councils on repairs to infrastructure.

