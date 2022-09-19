Tenterfield Star
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Petition to split health service tabled earlier than expected

By Newsroom
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:07am, first published September 19 2022 - 3:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having secured more than 10,000 signatures from right across the region, a jubilant Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has tabled the rural health services petition in State Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.