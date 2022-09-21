Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Business

Commonwealth Bank will shut its branch in Tenterfield in December 2022

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 21 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kristy Anderson is one of many locals in Tenterfield angry the Commonwealth Bank is shutting down its only branch in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.