When rail was the fastest way to transport stock

As Tenterfield became settled, sheep and cattle farms were the mainstay of the area.
Lesser amounts of gold and tin saw mines dotted throughout the communities that became the Tenterfield Shire.
Sir Stuart Donaldson, the first Premier of NSW, was running 18,00 sheep on Tenterfield Station.
As the area progressed more sheep and cattle stations appeared and from the 1940s to the 1970s rail became the fastest way to transport stock.
In 2010 our museum acquired a cattle wagon, CW 27967. This was one of 250 vehicles fitted with the post-war 10-foot 4 wheel (S truck), underframe.
They were the first cattle wagons to be fitted with automatic couplings as earlier wagons were fitted with hook draw gear and screw couplings.
Bracing to the sides was replaced by short vertical braces rather than the common diagonal brace.
The Tenterfield Star, dated Monday, July 8, 1963, has an article referring to the transport of cattle from Tenterfield to Dubbo.
"On Thursday night, another 1200 head of cattle left Tenterfield by rail.
"They all came from an area between Tenterfield and Tabulam and had spent the preceding two days in the care of Mr George Manser, who took delivery of them for Elders-G.M., and brought them to a holding paddock near the trucking yards.
"The cattle were loaded into 26 bogeys, equal to 52 of the old-style trucks."
"This made up the largest train to be moved by diesel power in New South Wales..."
"Total weight was 770 tons, and drawn by two diesel electric engines. One of these was a 44-class engine, which is the largest type used by the NSW Government Railways, and the other was a smaller, 48 class engine. Cost of the two is in the vicinity of £207,000. For those who like statistics."
December 2007 saw the arrival of a QLD Sheep Wagon to the Museum. This Queensland wagon was on a NSW Standard Guage Bogey.
Double deck sheep vans were used throughout Australia and some overseas countries, but it was NSW that used a gated floor.
The top deck also had a semi-self-cleaning hopper, which reduced the build-up of sheep manure in the van.
From 1910 to 1930 different designs of the GSV's (Grated Sheep Vans) were tried but it was finally decided to standardise the vans and by 1940 all vans were converted to the new standard or scrapped.
