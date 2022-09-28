Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Bavarian Brass Band to return to Tenterfield for Beerfest

By Newsroom
September 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bavarian Brass Band is returning to Tenterfield next March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.