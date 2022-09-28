The Bavarian Brass Band is returning to Tenterfield next March.
The week-long visit, organised by Tenterfield Rotary Club, will run from Monday, March 13 until Monday, March 20, 2023.
Members of the band will spend the week in Tenterfield, playing at various venues and events, culminating in the Bavarian Cultural and Musical Festival Beerfest on Saturday, March 18.
It will be the first time the band has visited Tenterfield since 2019.
On that visit three years ago 31 band members and seven crew stayed in town.
The band organiser, Reinhard Lohr, has been busy interviewing and auditioning players for their upcoming visit, with 28 players already confirmed.
The visit by the Bavarian Brass Band will be the eighth that the Tenterfield Rotary Club has hosted, and its 11th time overall that the band has come to town.
It honours the sister city partnership between Tenterfield, Ottobeuren, Hawangen and Bohen in the Unter Allgau region of Germany.
The Beerfest will be held at Memorial Hall and promises to be a night of excellent music, singing, dancing and German food and beer.
Ticket sales are limited to 600 persons and traditionally this event is a sell-out.
As part of the week's cultural exchange, the band members and supporters also have exposure to our typical rural activities, visit some of our beautiful natural and cultural attractions and experience life in an Australian rural town.
During the last visit, the band members played for some of the area's small schools.
A schools concert for local and outlying schools in the Tenterfield Shire is a highlight where the school children experience German culture and are able to participate by singing and dancing with the band.
There will also be a free multi-cultural concert, in conjunction with market stalls, on Saturday morning, March 17.
The concert in Bruxner Park will feature the Bavarian Brass Band, Tenterfield Highlanders Pipe Band, visiting pipe bands, Scottish and Irish dancers, and an eclectic mix of other musical acts for the public to enjoy.
The members of the Bavarian Brass Band are billeted by host families during their stay.
Any households willing to host a couple of band musicians or band supporters please contact any member of the Tenterfield Rotary Club or phone 0409 635 024 for more information.
In the past monies raised from the Beerfest have been used by the Tenterfield Rotary Club for disaster aid - flood and bushfire disasters in Australia and other local projects.
The main beneficiary from the last Beerfest, in 2019, were local bushfire victims.
