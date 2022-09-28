Tenterfield Pony Club had three riders and four horses travel to the Queensland Pony Club State Championships from September 19 to 25.
The annual event was held by Zone 26 at Kilcoy.
The Tenterfield competitors joined the NSW team to go up against Queensland Zone teams
Competition was over five days in disciplines of Formal Gymkhana, Sporting Gymkhana, Mounted Games, Stockmans Challenge and Campdraft some great results for our local riders were
Formal Gymkhana overall results were
Phoebee Lyons and Sheros Topman 4th Overall in the 16 years age group
Paige Parker and shield Zarina 10th Overall in the 15 years age group
Phillippa Lyons and Kywong Violet 7th Overall 12 years age group
Sporting Gymkhana overall results were
Paige Parker and Condor Miss Chica 4th overall 15-16 years
Phoebee Lyons and Sheros Topman 9th overall 15-16 years
Phillippa Lyons and Kywong Violet 12th overall 12-14 years
Stockman's Challenge
Phoebee Lyons and Sheros Topman 5th Overall 15-16 years
Paige Parker and Shield Zarina 7th Overall 15-16 years
Phillippa Lyons and Kywong Violet 5th Overall 12-14years
Campdraft
Paige Parker Shield Zarina 2nd Overall 15-16 years
Phoebee Lyons and Sheros Topman 11th Overall 15-16 Years
Phillippa Lyons 4th Overall 12-14years
