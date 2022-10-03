Stuart O'Neill has had about 50 conversations with people about mental health since taking over a pub in a small New England community.
Within the first week, Mr O'Neil also received a deluge of emails and messages from health professionals around the world wanting to know more about the "mental health pub in the Australian bush".
"It's like we've lit a fire," Mr O'Neil said of how quickly word has spread to the far reaches of the globe.
The concept is the brainchild of Mr O'Neil who has battled depression and suicidal thoughts for as long as he can remember, he said.
The former lifesaver from northern NSW took over the 150-year-old Deepwater Top Pub and began renovations in June before opening it with the mental health theme on September 24.
"The locals were beating down the door, 'Come on, open up, you've gotta get open sooner. So we've, we've opened three quarters of the way through renovations," Mr O'Neil said.
In 2020, two years before moving from the seaside of Kingscliff to the small inland town with a population about 435, Mr O'Neil published a book about suicide prevention called Just One Reason.
"I realised that when you want to take your life, you only need one reason not to. It doesn't matter what that reason is," he said.
"From time to time, it'd be; I don't want to because of my kids or, I don't want to because of my dog or I don't want to because of my football team."
A stack of the Just One Reason books sits on the counter of the Top Pub, along with posters on the walls, and a yellow 'suicide awareness' ribbon on the sign outside.
They are all prompts to encourage people to tell their own story to the person behind the bar or someone next to them in this eclectically-furnished and welcoming home-style pub.
"One reason is enough, two is great. But one's enough if you're in a really dark place," Mr O'Neil said.
It's common knowledge that men struggle to talk and open up. And so in rural areas the pub's the hub.- Stuart O'Neil
Explaining his conversations with locals about mental health, he said they have revealed that they've lost a son or they've lost a brother.
"A lady was just here before, she said, 'I've heard on the radio... so I thought I'd pop in, I lost my brother 27 years ago'," he said.
"People who have lost someone to suicide, whether it's 27 years ago or a week ago, the rawness never goes."
Lifeline CEO of New England North West, Robert Sams, has known Mr O'Neil for a while, and says it is incredibly important for people to tell stories about their lived experiences.
"Stigma is really hard to break down. And particularly in Australia, and particularly for men who feel like they've got to kind of just tough it out," Mr Sams said.
The issue is of growing concern, with 492 suspected deaths by suicide being recorded across NSW in the first six months to June 2022, a jump of 28 on the same time last year, according to statistics from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare AIHW.
Cost of living pressures is also making it difficult for many people, so supporting local businesses and farmers, and being involved in community and keeping that camaraderie going is essential in remote, rural and regional areas, Mr Sams said.
Traditionally, people speak to their local publican, team sports coach, pastor of the church or the hairdresser about what is going on in their lives, he said.
"So equipping those people with the skills to have the conversations around mental health and suicide prevention is really important."
It's a highway stop for locals and travellers alike midway between Glen Innes and Tenterfield.
And even though it is a mental health-themed pub, there is no pressure on people to divulge their stories. It's just if they want to. There's Mr O'Neil, a self-confessed "one pot master as a cook" regularly selling-out of his pub favourite Angus Beef Ribs. And his wife, Susi, and five part-time staff helping run the place, which also has a literal 'hole-in-wall' cafe serving hot cups of coffee.
"We've got an eclectic décor of amazing old chairs that are like ones that you never want to get out of. (The set) that you might have at a grandparents house," Mr O'Neil said.
They also have a "huge" pet-friendly beer garden, and enough space for horses to stretch their legs mid-transport.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
