Tenterfield Cricket registrations are now open for the 2022-23 season.
The local competition is held at Shirley Park, High Street, Tenterfield.
New players of all ages are encouraged to sign up! The cost for senior, junior and blaster cricket in Tenterfield is $100/season.
NSW Government Active Kids Vouchers can be redeemed in the registration process as payment in full. All Tenterfield Cricket registrations can be completed online at www.PlayHQ.com choosing the relevant division.
Divisions include:
Senior - T20 games played on Wednesday and Thursday evenings commencing at 6pm and finishing at around 9pm. Eleven players per team. Players must be at least High School age. Competition commences on Wednesday 19 October 2022. When registering at www.PlayHQ.com choose Tenterfield District Cricket Association.
Senior Rep - a Tenterfield team will be playing in the Stanthorpe T20 competition which will commence on Saturday, October 8 and runs for four weeks. The cost is $27.50 for this competition. Players must be registered with Tenterfield Senior Cricket to compete in this competition. When registering at www.PlayHQ.com choose Tenterfield Cricket Club.
Junior - players are generally 10-16 years old and have an ability to bowl a hard 142g cricket ball a minimum of 16m. Sessions usually last two hours and will include a mixture of skills, drills and games. Junior cricket will commence on Friday, October 21 at 4pm. New players will receive a free Australian made playing shirt and TJC baggy cap for free. For players without their own equipment, Tenterfield Junior Cricket has kits with equipment for all sizes and ages. When registering at www.PlayHQ.com choose Tenterfield Junior Cricket. Under the register tap click on junior cricket.
Blasters - generally for players 5-10 years who are either new to cricket or do not have the required skills to transition to hard ball junior cricket. New players receive a free playing shirt and hat in their favourite BBL playing colours, a plastic bat and soft ball. Blasters cricket involves fun activities for youngsters and parents are encouraged to join in. Blasters cricket will commence on Friday, October 21 at 4pm and lasts for one hour. When registering at PlayHQ.com choose Tenterfield Junior Cricket. Under the register tab click on Blaster cricket.
New volunteer helpers for junior cricket are most welcome. Volunteers required include those to help with coaching; scoring; running skills and drill sessions; setting up and packing up equipment; canteen helpers and distributing club equipment to players. Each volunteer receives a snazzy Tenterfield Junior Cricket Australian made shirt in club colours for free.
Queries for senior cricket should be directed to Matt Paton on 0439 554 494 and for junior cricket to David Druery on 0431 546 519.
