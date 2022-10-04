Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Cricket is getting ready to start

Updated October 5 2022 - 4:32am, first published October 4 2022 - 1:07am
Tenterfield cricketer Ellie Merchant in action. Picture by Leeza Wishart

Tenterfield Cricket registrations are now open for the 2022-23 season.

