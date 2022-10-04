Junior - players are generally 10-16 years old and have an ability to bowl a hard 142g cricket ball a minimum of 16m. Sessions usually last two hours and will include a mixture of skills, drills and games. Junior cricket will commence on Friday, October 21 at 4pm. New players will receive a free Australian made playing shirt and TJC baggy cap for free. For players without their own equipment, Tenterfield Junior Cricket has kits with equipment for all sizes and ages. When registering at www.PlayHQ.com choose Tenterfield Junior Cricket. Under the register tap click on junior cricket.