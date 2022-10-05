Got Ya Back Productions brought 40 teenagers to Tenterfield to stage Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the School of Arts on the weekend.
The theatre production included an entire cast and crew of 40 teenagers aged 13 to 18 years from across the northern NSW region.
Two performances were staged at the School of Arts, on Friday evening and Saturday morning.
READ MORE:
And while they were visiting the local area the youngsters took the opportunity to take in some local tourist attractions.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is based on the illustrative book about a magical car, and written by James Bond author Ian Fleming for his son Casper.
The show was an incentive for children aged 13 to 18 years of age who want to develop their passion and confidence in the arts via the Port Macquarie-based Got Ya Back Productions.
There were no auditions, the cast and crew are chosen on a first-arrive basis.
They were then assigned their roles in either an on-stage acting presence or a behind-the-scenes gig.
Former High-Five cast member Tim Maddren, and his partner Steph Maddren who has featured in So You Think You Can Dance, own Got Ya Back Productions.
"When we last brought a show up to Tenterfield in 2019, we noticed the productions that performed (here) usually consisted of only one or two performers," Mr Maddren said.
"I said to Caitlin Reid (from Tenterfield Shire Council) at the time, 'wouldn't it be great to get a full scale musical cast up to Tenterfield one day?' Three years later here it is!"
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.