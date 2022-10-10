Tenterfield RSL Sub Branch has recognised 50 years of service to the RSL and the local sub branch by Perry Condrick.
The branch gathered for a dinner at the Golf Club on Saturday, October 1 to honour the occasion.
Perry commenced his National Service on 4 October 1967.
He served with Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers at Nui Dat in Vietnam from July 1968 to July 1969 and, with his National Service completed, Perry was discharged from the Army in October 1969.
Perry joined the Tenterfield RSL Sub Branch on August 28, 1972 and has served as secretary and treasurer for many of those years.
Unaware of the reason for the dinner, Perry was caught completely off guard when the sub branch president Dave Stewart called him forward to receive the award.
The secret had been well kept by those attending.
Perry said to the President later he was totally floored and humbled by the night.
"As you know I am not very good with words and hope I got my appreciation of yourself and the RSL across," he said.
"I had a bit of trouble keeping my emotions under control."
