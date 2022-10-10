Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield RSL Sub Branch recognises Perry Condrick's 50 years of service

By Newsroom
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:30am
Tenterfield RSL Sub Branch has recognised 50 years of service to the RSL and the local sub branch by Perry Condrick.

