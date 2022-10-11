The Greens have announced Lismore City Councillor and climate change activist Adam Guise will be their candidate for the state election in March.
The seat of Lismore is currently held by Labor's Janelle Saffin, who won it from the Nationals at the last election in 2019.
The Nationals only held onto the seat at the previous election, in 2015, after a boundary change brought Tenterfield into the electorate.
Without the votes from local booths strongly favouring the Nationals, the seat would have been won by Mr Guise for the Greens then.
Following the resignation of longtime Nationals MP Thomas George ahead of the last election, Labor was able to win the seat, with Greens preferences.
But now the Greens are targeting Lismore as one of their most winnable seats at this election and say they will provide additional resources to win it.
The party will run on a platform of tackling the climate emergency, including phasing out coal and gas by 2030 and supporting the community to rebuild post-floods; as well as social and affordable housing, including voluntary relocations and buybacks for flood-affected families.
"I'm proud to stand as the Greens candidate for Lismore in the upcoming state election," Mr Guise said.
"Having run in 2015 when our campaign nearly unseated a then incumbent National Party MP, this time we have a real opportunity to send a powerful, grassroots voice to the state parliament to represent our region.
"As one of so many who was personally impacted by this year's floods I'm determined to keep fighting for a fair recovery for our region.
"Relocations, voluntary buybacks and social and public housing must be at the core of the government's response and Lismore deserves a voice who will fight for just that.
"Only the Greens will fight to phase out coal and gas by 2030 and for an adaptation plan that rapidly decarbonises our economy and protects our people and precious places," he said.
