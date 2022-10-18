The fourth edition of the annual Wood St Challenge last weekend saw 44 visitors from the Murwillumbah Volleys join a small but select number of locals in being part of a weekend of friendship and exercise.
Especially welcome was the presence of Johnny Munro as the official starter for the event.
The 5.2 km Wood St Challenge on Saturday morning had 31 starters, 15 runners and 16 walkers.
The event is won by finishing closest to your nominated time with handmade trophies (one created by Gomer Pile in wood and the other by Paul Petrie in metal and cork) up for grabs for the winners.
Closest to nominated time for runners was Neil Gibbons, and closest to nominated time for walkers was Maryanne McCloy.
Most improved time from the previous year's event was John Karam, though there is an investigation pending as he walked last year and ran this year!
Wilbur Nardi created the new course record of 26 mins and 19 seconds.
The Murwillumbah visitors enjoyed classic Tenterfield hospitality during their visit, with special thanks to the staff at Tenterfield Golf Club, the Bohemian Tea Rooms, the Telegraph Hotel and Tenterfield Tavern for hosting the major social events on Friday and Saturday.
