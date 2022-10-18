A RURAL crime blitz has uncovered firearm and livestock offences after police stopped more than 60 vehicles.
Code-named RCPT Acacia, the operation unfolded across the New England and neighbouring Coffs-Clarence Police Districts and involved rural crime officers, as well as police from the marine area command and highway patrol.
Officers from NSW DPI Fisheries and National Parks and Wildlife Service were also involved as investigators targeted stock and property theft, illegal hunting, biosecurity breaches and fishing offences.
The three-day blitz saw more than 60 vehicles stopped and checked, as well as inspections on properties, livestock carriers and waterway visits.
READ ALSO:
Detective Acting Sergeant Travis Ware said the majority of people were doing the right thing with the operation's officers speaking to countless landholders, campers and visitors, as well as road users.
He said the blitz detected several offences including the safe storage of firearm breaches, traffic offences, illegal grazing of livestock, biosecurity legislation breaches, and fishing offences.
"While it was disappointing to have detected a handful of people doing the wrong thing, it was great to see the vast majority of people were enjoying their weekend," Detective Ware said.
"This operation highlights the commitment of Marine Area Command, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and external government stakeholders working alongside the Rural Crime Prevention Team to tackle rural crime."
He said it wouldn't be the last operation, with similar blitzes to be rolled our across the state.
"Rural Crime Investigators also took the opportunity to visit landholders and provide advice in relation to target hardening their properties from rural crime offenders and this was received extremely well," he said.
Rural crime police said the fisheries personnel were involved to police the annual fishing closure from August to October to protect the Eastern Freshwater Cod.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.