Millrace ticks all the boxes in latest safety audit

Management at Millrace Hostel praised the efforts of their team after ticking all the boxes for quality and safety this year.
In the annual accreditation visit by auditors from the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, the facility, which is managed by Tenterfield Care Centre (TCC), met all requirements.
It is an improvement from last year when concerns were raised in the 2021 audit.
In that previous audit Millrace was found non compliant in seven of eight categories, mostly related to feedback and complaints, organisational governance and human resources.
While Millrace ticked nearly all the boxes in 2021 regarding the care and support for aged care residents, standards require the facility to be compliant in every requirement when an audit is conducted.
In the sections for feedback and complaints, organisational governance and human resources, only two out of 14 requirements were met last year.
But in this year's audit every requirement was met by the local aged care facility, which is home to 26 residents, and the report card this year noted that the service demonstrated effective policies, processes and systems in place to implement recruitment, training and monitoring of staff performance.
It also said a range of governance, risk and incident management systems and practices were in place to ensure the delivery of safe and quality care and services.
"After all the hard work that the staff at TCC have put into making sure that our residents have the best quality facility and care available to them, an outstanding report was received this week with all eight standards and their requirements being met," Acting CEO of TCC, Neil Sproule said.
"It was a glowing report which will be released on the aged care commission website once the accreditation date is set.
"We are so proud of our team and the work they have put in to getting Millrace back to where it and our community needed it to be, a wonderful family home for our loved ones," he said.
A statement from Millrace said Mr Sproule has been an asset to TCC since he stepped up to the role and continues to inspire and encourage the TCC team to strive for their best.
"The Millrace Accreditation result is just the beginning of making Tenterfield Care Centre an employer of choice and a place that the Tenterfield Community can feel proud of and have the peace of mind knowing that you or your loved ones are in a place that cares and treats its staff and residents with the dignity and respect that they deserve," Mr Sproule said.
He thanked the board, TCC Staff and volunteers for their continuing support.
