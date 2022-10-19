Tough conditions for our young female cricketers

Tenterfield High School's open girls cricket team played Glen Innes High School in atrocious conditions at Lynch Oval, Glen Innes on Friday last week.
Tenterfield's captain, Amelia Wishart, won the toss and elected to bowl. Because of the cold, rainy and muddy conditions, the game was changed from a 40 over game to a T20 format.
At the end of their 20 overs, Glen Innes had posted a score of 4/69. Well done to Amelia Wishart for taking 2 wickets for 7 runs off her 4 overs, including bowling the no 2 batter and claiming the Glen Innes captain for a golden duck.
READ MORE:
Kyanne Fowler was also impressive with the ball, taking the wicket of the no 4 batter with a nice catch by Ellie Merchant at mid-wicket.
Kyanne ended up with figures of 1 for 10 off her 4 overs.
Ellie Merchant was excellent in the field, despite the slippery conditions, also running out Glen Innes' dangerous opening batter for 22.
Ellie Merchant had figures of 0/17 and Olivia Merchant 0/19 off their 4 overs and Renee Jenkins had figures of 0/12 off her 2 overs.
Rosie Cross was outstanding with the ball, bowling 2 tight overs for a measly 4 runs. Bridie Makejev did an excellent job as wicket-keeper, letting very few balls past.
In reply, Tenterfield could only manage 4/67, narrowly missing the win by 3 runs.
There was some excellent batting by opener Olivia Merchant, who played the sheet anchor role, facing 28 balls, before being retired on 7 not out.
No 3 batter, Kyanne Fowler, was similarly impressive, facing 44 balls before being run out on 17. No 4 batter, Amelia Wishart, was caught out at square leg for 10 off 20 deliveries, trying to improve the run rate.
Tenterfield's girls agonisingly close to the Glen Innes total. Overall, a very impressive performance by our team in very trying conditions. Well done girls!
Many thanks to Tahlia Neal for playing at short notice and Jonathon Druery for square-legging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.