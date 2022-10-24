In the small hamlet of Liston, near the Queensland border, you can image the rattle of chain and harness, the echoes of cracking whips and the ringing of the old school bell.
To remember the good old days, in the village that was once part of the Cobb and Co route in the region, the 'Cobb and Co Coach & Collectables' Museum will officially open in November.
The small museum can be found in the heart of Liston, where you are able to view the broad spectrum of change in the village and the surrounding areas, from the recrafted Cobb and Co coach to the old Amosfield school bell, circa 1875.
Local Liston resident, and old-timer, John Burton built the replica Cobb and Co. stage coach, as a nod to the coach service from a bygone era, as well as to acknowledging the history of the district where he has lived all his life.
Liston's location on the Mt Lindesay Road was part of the transport link between Brisbane and Tenterfield.
At 91 years of age, John with his supporters, designed and constructed the building that houses the coach, a dray, old harnesses and other collectables.
He donated many of his old tools and other items to the museum which is why it is aptly named the 'Cobb and Co. Coach & Collectables'.
Cobb and Co. delivered mail and passengers along the tracks from Tenterfield to Warwick during the latter half of the 1800s.
Undercliff, Boonoo Boonoo, Bookookoorara, Wilson's Downfall, Amosfield, Maryland, Sugarloaf and Stanthorpe were some of horse change stations along the way.
Eventually, the railways and motor buggies replaced the coaches.
In the lead up to the official opening of the museum, a heritage day will be held at Liston on Saturday, October 29, starting at 3.30pm, Queensland time.
There will be cutting of celebration cakes and free afternoon tea - with damper included - in Liston Hall, then a barbecue and bar will be operating during the night.
At 7pm a trivia night will commence with tables of six or eight players.
Book at Maddie's Gift Gallery. The cost is $10 per player, and the prizemoney up for grabs is $240 for the winning table and $120 for the runner-up.
There will also be a lucky door prize and raffles on the night.
