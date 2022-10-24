Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Liston to celebrate opening of Cobb and Co Coach & Collectables museum

By Newsroom
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:50am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Burton in front of the replica Cobb and Co. stage coach that he built, which is on display at Liston. Picture supplied

In the small hamlet of Liston, near the Queensland border, you can image the rattle of chain and harness, the echoes of cracking whips and the ringing of the old school bell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.