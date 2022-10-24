The banquet dinner, ahead of Monday night's Henry Parkes Oration, was hosted by the Friends of the School of Arts on Saturday evening.
On Monday night, the guest speaker is Judith Brett, emeritus professor of politics at La Trobe University, discussing the history and potential improvements for Australia's democratic elections.
The biennial event commemorates Henry Parkes' 1889 visit to Tenterfield, where he called for the states of Australia to form a Federation.
The last oration held in Tenterfield was in 2019 when anti-corruption expert Professor AJ Brown was the guest speaker.
The Henry Parkes Foundation is a charitable trust established in 1998 with the aim of promoting public understanding of Australia's constitutional structures and political systems.
The orations are held annually, alternating between Tenterfield and Canberra, around the anniversary of Parkes' famous Tenterfield address in October 1889.
