Storefront stocking: How to get products for a new store

There are a lot of tasks to manage when it comes to preparing for opening day and arguably none more important than stocking your store full of products. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Opening a new store is an incredibly exciting experience and one that should be a truly proud moment for any store owner. There are a lot of tasks to manage when it comes to preparing for opening day and arguably none more important than stocking your store full of products.



Managing suppliers, identifying cost efficiencies and delivery schedules are just a few of the tasks to manage. If you're opening a new store and have been wondering how to get products in for an opening day, then use this simple guide to get started.

Find a wholesaler

There are three key steps in the supply chain for any business to operate, the manufacturer of the goods, the wholesalers and the retailers. Your store is at the end of that supply chain and what you need to get products into your new store is to find wholesalers in Australia.



Wholesalers work to help retailers in finding efficiencies for things like warehousing, pick and packing and distribution. These tasks are no easy feat, which is why a good wholesaler is key to getting products for your new store.

Do your research and find a wholesaler who is an expert in the industry you are looking to stock products. For example, wholesalers of food products will differ from wholesalers of beauty or cosmetic products. There will be different requirements and standards depending on the product, so be sure to find the right wholesaler for your product range.

Think local

Wholesalers are the best way to get products in bulk for your new store but don't forget the local suppliers you can use to top up the shelves. Local makers can be a huge boost to any new store as it shows a true commitment to the local community.



These local makers are likely to have a strong following in the community and will almost certainly spruce your new store for stocking their wares. Depending on the type of store you're opening, find local makers who are committed to working with you on managing stock levels, promotions and pricing.



The last thing you want to do is stock local products at such a high price point, that it infers your new store is unaffordable. Stocking local makers' products can really bring a sense of accountability and responsibility to the local community, both things that will go a long way with customers.

Do competitor research

If you have a local competitor or even a national competitor in the market, do some research on their product range. The chances are, your competitors are stocking these products because they market research which demonstrates customers want these products.



You don't have to start from scratch on your product range when you first open if you do your research. Jump online to see what is available on their website, or visit their stores and do a little secret shopping. If you know what your competitors are offering, you can either offer some of the same products or even find gaps that they haven't covered, potentially giving your new store the edge.

Create storage

As a new store, the last thing you want to do is run out of stock so early that you end up missing a group of customers. First impressions count, so making sure your new store's first impression isn't an "out of stock" sign is critical.



Make sure you have crunched the numbers and worked out exactly how much of each product you need for the storage space you have. Be sure to map out exactly where your storage space will be, and then work out whether that storage space is enough. If your storage space will only hold a week's worth of products, then you may need to look for other areas to store them.

Getting caught out without enough storage space is not something a new store wants to handle. Having the storage space early means you can order ahead of time and space out the products as they come in. This approach means you can mitigate the risk of delayed deliveries and big expenditures close to opening.

Opening a new store is a fun endeavour that is filled with excitement and challenges as you look to welcome your first customers. With so many logistical tasks to manage, making sure you have enough, or any products are crucial to a successful opening.

