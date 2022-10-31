Story behind brake van sitting at our railway museum

Tenterfield Railway Museum is not just the station building, it is also what lies on the tracks beside the platform.
Rolling stock on loan from State Rail as well as items bought by the Tenterfield Preservation Society tell a story of our rail history in the north of the state.
Brake Van and Works Vehicle MHO 2609 is one such item.
Built by Richie Bros. at its Meadowbank workshops, it entered service on the 14th of December 1938 as MHO 1921. It is a rare example of a brake van and has had many uses since it was first built.
Brake Van MHO has an heritage significance as it shows developments in carriage construction and design. It is a good example of a widely used design Main-Line brake van built for the NSW railways.
MHO was one of 76 built for use on every kind of express, mail or passenger train from the early 1930s with a larger and stronger body to accommodate increasing luggage and parcel traffic needs.
In 1974, the van was rebuilt, fitted with automatic couplers, and renumbered as 2609. By 1980, overnight mail trains were withdrawn from use and the now 2609, was reutilised as a works vehicle and renumbered L225 for use in the Eveleigh Locomotive Depot and Carriage Workshops.
The closure of the workshop saw L225 transferred to Moss Vale and later to Tamworth as a materials van for the signals and communications branch. After being written off the books in 1991, L225 arrived in Tenterfield on the 22nd of February, 1997, one of the very first acquisitions of rolling stock for the museum.
A group of enthusiastic volunteers worked on L225 and slowly returned her to her former glory and name. MHO 2609. Almost 21 years later, she was once again worked on with the entire exterior replaced and painted.
In 2020, MHO became part of the re-enactment of Australia's first delivery of mail by air. The Northern Rivers region of the state was feeling isolated in the early 20th century, with the delivery of mail relying on road transport up the range to Tenterfield before being despatched by train to various locations along the line.
By June 1920, after intense lobbying by both local politicians and community leaders, the Lismore Chamber of Commerce were successful and the Postmaster-General sanctioned the first trial flight to carry mail from Lismore to Tenterfield via Casino.
