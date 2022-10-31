Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Council

Tenterfield Shire Council looking to sell airstrip to suitable aviation group

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:44am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COUNCIL is looking to offload one of its assets with the Tenterfield Airstrip open for tender.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.