COUNCIL is looking to offload one of its assets with the Tenterfield Airstrip open for tender.
The airstrip has been used by light air crafts since the 1960s with a 1200m unsealed runway.
"We hope there is strong interest for aviation purposes that will give a better community return than what council can provide," Tenterfield mayor Bronwyn Petrie said.
"At the same time it will reduce the cost on the ratepayer.
"People were worried about it becoming a housing development, but the focus for council is it continues as an airstrip.
"We are revaluating all our assets to see if we have any that are surplus to needs or underutilised as part of core council business
"In saying that we realise that we have a lot of things that aren't core business but are very much enjoyed by the community."
The airstrip is currently used for general aviation, medical treatment and assistance for Angel Flights, fertiliser spreading and light aircraft training.
Council hopes it will remain an airstrip and hosed down suggestions of it being converted into a residential block.
"People were fearful that it would become a close-settled housing development," mayor Petrie said.
"The focus for council is that it continue as an airstrip.
"All the councillors are keen to see it remain as an airfield; hopefully a tender will come forward who will improve the aviation services, that's the goal.
"It has potential to be improved, but that's not something council can afford to do.
"A lot of people have come out and said they use it (the airstrip) and we know trainee pilots from as far away as Brisbane drop in for landings.
"It is public knowledge that there is aviation people who are very interested in it, too.
"If it doesn't sell, council will have to look at the fee structure and who's using it.
Applications for tender close at 2pm on November 16.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
