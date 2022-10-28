A project to support disadvantaged people in Armidale has been side-swiped for funding under the newly-elected Labor government.
It was one of many projects left in limbo after a regional grants program established by the former Coalition government was slashed in Labor's budget.
A recent Australian National Audits Office ANAO investigation found The Building Better Regional Fund BBRF favoured projects in Nationals' electorates and that many were not merit based.
In its place, the Labor government has announced a Growing Regions Program with a focus on infrastructure and community building that excludes requests for funding from private enterprise and for-profits.
And while the switch means many much-needed projects will miss out, Homes North CEO Maree McKenzie is hopeful their not-for-profit organisation in Armidale will be more successful under the new grants scheme.
The organisation had planned to build a social enterprise cafe to help people with on-the-job training and to support others in their ventures back into the workforce.
"We're hoping we might have a better chance because it will align with some of the other objectives of the federal government's focus on skills and communities," Ms McKenzie said.
"We will try again because we won't give up on helping people.
"And it's really important for regional areas to have people to build our skills base."
New England MP Barnaby Joyce said Round 6 of the BBRF was not only set to fund the Homes North Armidale Community Services Hub initiative but also the Tamworth town pool Regional Lagoon Project and the Inverell Aquatic Centre replacement.
"We're not going to get the money because it's no longer there," he said.
"They say we will have a regional program. They've done this in the past and one of their regions was Parramatta.
"For me regions means cows standing in a paddock, wildlife that bounces across your roads and crops.
"Now I don't think you're going to see many of them around Parramatta."
The government says the Growing Regions Program will deliver on its strategic priorities for regional Australia through an open, competitive grants process.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.