Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Halloween event at Tenterfield High School organised by Rotary Club

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated November 1 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ghosts, witches and all sorts of scary characters were out in force for Halloween.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.