Ghosts, witches and all sorts of scary characters were out in force for Halloween.
Rotary's family fancy dress dance was held in the Tenterfield High School hall on Monday, October 31.
As well as primary school children in Halloween costumes, the event was also well attended by parents.
Prizes were handed out for best dressed, while other attractions included a games tent and dancing.
"We did the hokey pokey and then we did the Monster Mash," Jacqueline Plaice from Tenterfield Rotary Club said.
Meanwhile, when it came time to eat the Halloween menu include items that had been coloured to add to the theme, including sausages that were green, and blue bread.
"It was (to make it) mouldy looking," Jacqueline said.
In true Halloween tradition there were also plenty of lollies for the kids to enjoy.
Jacqueline said the Rotary Club put the event on in an effort to create more community events, especially aimed at families.
"It was a really good evening and the kids really enjoyed it, and they were lovely. They had fun, but they were really well behaved."
