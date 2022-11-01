Couldn't get tickets to CMC Rocks?
Catch the best country stars closer to home instead!
Some of Australia's best country musicians will soon take to the stage in the when the gates open for the Texas Country Music Festival over two days - November 11-12 - at the Texas Showgrounds.
Music lovers will be able to catch some of the biggest names in country at the two-day festival.
If you couldn't get tickets to CMC Rocks Queensland, which sold out 12 months out from the event, don't miss your chance to see CMC stars The Wolfe Brothers as they headline the Saturday night in Texas.
Get your tickets now at: https://queenslandtickets.com.au/event/15927
The packed line-up includes two-time Golden Guitar-winner Andrew Swift, CMT #1 artist Josh Setterfield, Will Day and contemporary country songstress Natalie Pearson who has opened for Lee Kernaghan, Travis Collins and Jessica Mauboy - to name just a few!
Enjoy delicious food, markets, free jumping castles and activities for all the family. Camping is available on site, or there'll also be a courtesy bus operating between Texas and the Showgrounds.
Goondiwindi Regional Council's Cr Phil O'Shea will be taking to the stage on Friday alongside Sam Brown, and says 2022 will be an exciting new chapter for the Texas festival.
"The Texas Country Music Festival is back after a two-year break - bigger and better than ever," Cr O'Shea said.
For more information, visit https://www.texasqldmusicfestival.com.au/
