An upcoming regenerative workshop in Tenterfield this week has been moved to a new venue.
Originally planned to be held at the golf club on Thursday, it will instead be at the Tenterfield Cinema in the School of Arts building.
Soil ecologist Christine Jones will be the guest speaker at the event organised by Granite Borders Landcare.
READ MORE:
A large audience of 120 people are expected with the event almost at capacity at the time the change of venue was made.
Dr Jones is internationally renowned as an expert in soil restoration and she has worked with a wide range of landholders in implementing regenerative land management techniques.
She has organised and participated in workshops, field days, seminars and conferences throughout Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the USA and has a strong publication and presentation record.
Following the presentation there will be an afternoon field trip to a property at Sunnyside.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.