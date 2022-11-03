First the flood, and now a fire - Eli Roth is in shock over the latest devastating blow, robbing him of the few things he had left after the February disaster.
Life was just starting to get back on track for Eli - he'd moved into a house on Ballina St in Lismore with his new partner, he was starting to do extra shifts at work, and the governments' buy back scheme meant he could possibly move on from the terrifying memories of the flood.
But a fire on Monday afternoon means he faces the unwelcome prospect of moving his partner Jessyanne Shields and her six-year-old son back to his damaged South Lismore house.
"I finally got to safety one month ago, and now this," Eli said. "You just can't write it.
"I was just getting back on my feet, getting extra shifts at work, and getting through it. Now, I'm scrambling - I'm not eating or sleeping."
READ MORE:
Eli moved out of his Union St house after seven months of sleeping on the floor and reliving the nightmare of February 28, every night.
On top of sorting through the ashes of his belongings, he must now think about replacing the kitchen sink in his old house and make it liveable.
It's not a prospect he is keen about.
"I kept waking up and (remembering) almost drowning. I don't want to go back to that.
"I don't feel safe moving Jess and her son there.
"I'm not ok, she's not ok. The dog's are traumatised. It sucks that it happened. It's insane."
Eli said the reality of what has happened is still hitting home, as he tries to come to terms with losing what few possessions he was able to save from the flood.
Clothes that were washed and salvaged after the flood are gone - he's left with the t-shirt and jeans he was wearing on Monday.
"I've lost everything," he said. "You can't wash fire off clothes."
A beloved guitar owned by his late dad is gone, as are treasured photo albums.
Items replaced after the flood, are gone.
And tragically, so are some of the family pets.
It's heartbreaking. The cats Eli carried out of the floodwater in February, have perished.
Eli is grateful to the community for the support they've shown him - "they are so generous" - but admits they don't know how to begin rebuilding their lives again.
His friend Rebecca Ryan, from Love for Lismore (and surrounds) Heart Banners, has stepped in to help, setting up a GoFundMe campaign for the family.
"Through my work supporting the community after the devastating floods earlier this year I met and became very good friends with Eli Roth who lost his home and belongings," Rebecca said.
"Eli has been an extremely active member of the community supporting others and keeping Lismore in the eyes of the media with his raw honesty and willingness to share his experiences with trauma.
"Its truly heartbreaking that someone who had been through so much already has to start all over again only eight months after losing everything.
"As Eli would say 'Much love'."
If you want to help Eli, go to www.gofundme.com/f/help-eli-and-jess-rebuild-again?qid=a5e27e9aed1c689d82c65ca4b7221096
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.