A Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome group has been formed to keep the facility community owned after the council called for tenders.
Rob Evans is president of the group and a pilot for Angel Flight who provides non-emergency medical flights to country people free of charge.
The group are getting a proposal ready to take over as a not-for-profit community outfit.
"Our interest is making sure that it stays community owned," Mr Evans said.
"My personal view is that council should own it, but they have issues with funding and not having people with the right expertise.
"I've been speaking with councillors individually about it remaining under community control."
"From my interactions with them I believe the councillors understand the value of the airstrip to the community.
"We've had a lot of support from business people and a lot of the well-established families in town are with us."
The aerodrome was used during the bushfire emergency a few years ago.
It served as the location for refuelling and maintaining water-bombing aircrafts, as well as taking on water from tankers and rotating flight crews.
The aerodrome has been and is used by Tenterfield residents providing business services for tourism.
It is regularly used by flight training organisations in the region for grass airstrip landings and take-offs as well as a variety of emergency service needs.
Mr Evans believes there is potential if a community group was to take over the airstrip.
"There's a lot happening at the moment and we're hoping for a positive outcome," Mr Evans said.
"We need to make sure there is another option that keeps it in the community.
"We only formed this group about two weeks ago, but there are people in it with the right expertise to run it and who can do the necessary upgrades at the airport.
"We know there are easily more than 1000 landings a year and we could triple that number to get more visitors spending money in the region.
"The other side of it is the firefighting base, rescue helicopters and aeromedical teams using it."
Tenterfield mayor Bronwyn Petrie said council wants it to remain an airstrip.
"People were fearful that it would become a close-settled housing development," mayor Petrie said.
"The focus for council is that it continue as an airstrip.
"All the councillors are keen to see it remain as an airfield; hopefully a tender will come forward who will improve the aviation services, that's the goal.
"It has potential to be improved, but that's not something council can afford to do."
Applications for tender close at 2pm on November 16.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
