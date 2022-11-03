Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Council

The Friends of the Tenterfield Aerodrome group are keen to see the airstrip remain in the community after council put it to tender

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:24pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome group has been formed to keep the facility community owned after the council called for tenders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.