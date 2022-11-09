Oracles legend part of the fabric of our community

As a community we lean on each other, learn from one another, celebrate together, and grieve together. But like a fabric, even when one thread is weakened or broken, the fabric remains strong.
Community is connection in its truest form. Community can be near or far. A small act can have a wide reach causing a ripple effect of reaching people or situations that you couldn't possibly imagine!
2023 Legend, Fran Bulmer is strongly involved in the Tenterfield community and has dedicated countless years working to ensure it remains strong and productive.
Each year, the Tenterfield Oracles of the Bush committee selects a local legend to be the face of the festival. Fran was selected as the legend for the upcoming 2023 festival.
The annual poetry festival will be held from March 30 to April 2, 2023.
Living in the country and caring for the land has been a way of life for Fran. She began life on a dairy farm in Dungay before the family re-located to Nimbin when she was eight-years-old and finally settling on a property in Tenterfield with husband, Stewart.
The bond of family working the land and sharing together has always been strong.
Her grandparents and aunt lived on the same property in Dungay and today her grown family work together on the land in Tenterfield.
Fran's mum and Aunt Margaret were passionate needlework artisans.
Their love of fabric and creation was inherited by Fran who, as a toddler, was playing with fabric and so the passion began. Fran loved to spend time with her aunt who taught her to crochet, knit and embroider.
By the age of seven Fran was using a sewing machine and made her very first garment, a vivid orange skirt with lime green spots.
Not only was it her first garment it was also the first time she machine stitched her finger, but she was savvy enough not to get a drop of blood on her masterpiece. Finger sewing has only happened once since that day.
The absolute joy of Fran's life today is seeing her own five-year-old granddaughter display the same love of fabric and the desire to create.
Leaving school at 16 and unable to secure a job Fran decided to enroll in Lismore TAFE and study Fashion Certificate II.
Two years into her studies she was still desperate for a job. This was when she was offered, and accepted, a full-time position at a real estate agent in Casino.
During her time there she met a persistent young cattle buyer, named Stewart. After a whirlwind courtship and a New Year's Eve proposal Fran and Stewart married in 1984. They have three sons Allen born 1986, Steven in 1989 and Damian in 1990.
Putting everything on the line the couple moved to 'Tullarooke', Bungulla just out of Tenterfield in August 1985.
As Stewart was constantly away with his job Fran was home alone.
The neighbours took Fran under their wing, and she immediately appreciated the strong community bond Tenterfield is known for. They invited her to play tennis to meet people.
Through contacts made at tennis Fran began volunteering at the Red Cross rooms.
By chance, the Tenterfield TAFE heard she was a fashion teacher and called to offer her a day's work filing in for the regular teacher. That was in October 1985 and led to a long-term relationship with TAFE.
In 1986 she joined the local Arts & Crafts Society and was an active member until the association folded in 2020 after 54 years.
At the time the Arts & Crafts ladies met weekly in the Salvation Army Hall located where the Tenterfield Information Centre is today.
In the late 1980s Tenterfield Shire Council took possession of the land to expand the Information Centre. Fran was one of the driving forces to negotiate a lease with the council to officially secure space in the new building for use by the Arts & Craft Society.
It was in this space that Fran inspired her fellow members and together they conducted magnificent quilt exhibitions as part of Oracles of the Bush weekend for 23 years and exhibitions for many other important Tenterfield occasions.
The life juggling act heated up in 1986 with the birth of Allen. Fran was very involved in several voluntary organisations, working part time and maintaining the farm when Stewart was away.
Fran took it in her stride.
Where she went Allen went, as did the next two babies. Turns out the Bulmer boys acquired a lot of extra grandmas and aunties during those early years.
Her sewing passion soon saw Fran involved in the local show. Under the guidance of Mrs May Bell, she became a steward of the handicraft section in 1986.
Over the years she progressed from handicrafts to chief steward of the needlework section. Organisation for the show exhibits begins a good six months prior, arranging and printing schedules, securing entries, prizes and judges.
Closer to the event a great deal of time is spent accepting and displaying entries, judging, and finally delivering entries back after the show. It is time-consuming, and at times frustrating, but a chore that Fran loves.
Her expertise is revered far and wide and consequently she has been invited to judge needlework sections at other shows including Stanthorpe, Glen Innes and Charleville.
She has also judged handicraft competitions for the CWA on a local and zone level.
In 1997 Fran began a long-term association with Tenterfield Adult Education, now known as Tenterfield Community College.
This is a voluntary association, partly funded and offering a diverse range of short courses and activities to the community.
Fran has been an active committee member for at least 19 years. She has given uncountable hours as an unpaid teacher, advisor and organiser for the college fashion/soft furnishing activities as well as stints as a paid teacher.
As the boys grew up, and Stewart was still working away most weeks, life just got busier.
As a dedicated mum Fran enthusiastically tackled the children's school and sport commitments. Canteen rosters, time keeping, carnivals and travelling became a constant in their lives.
Whatever activities the boys were involved in Fran could be found in the background helping. Along with her volunteer commitments with the boys, Fran always managed to find time for other organisations.
She was an active member of Matron and Spinsters for many years and often filled in for her mum on Meals on Wheels. Of course, the Bolivia Christmas party would not be the same without Fran's smiling face and busy hands helping in the kitchen.
It was only natural the boys would follow their father into horse sports.
First there was pony club followed by school horse sports and then campdrafting. Fran ran the Tenterfield campdraft canteen for 10 years. A major contribution in anyone's terms.
At these events, if there was an odd quiet moment, Fran could be found soothing herself doing a little bit of stitching.
In 2009 the Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria had an impact on the entire country. During a conversation about the fires Fran wished she could do something to help the families affected.
From this conversation came the idea to make a few quilts and send them down, and a group of talented ladies set about creating Tenterfield Charity Quilts.
The charity quilts are made by Tenterfield ACE Quilters, a combination of Tenterfield Community College and Art & Crafts working together for a better community.
Since that conversation Fran and her sewing friends have created more than 700 charity quilts and donated them to disaster affected communities in all the eastern states of Australia.
ACE quilters also donate a quilt each year to local Rotary, Lions and Westpac Helicopter committees. Fran organises transport of the quilts and even personally delivers many of them to the devastated communities.
She said the personal deliveries were highly emotional and the feeling of gratitude knowing you had given some joy to a broken family is immense.
A casual chat with a waitress in a Coonabarabran café some years ago absolutely melted her heart. During the conversation the charity quilts were mentioned, and the waitress had received a quilt for each of her three children.
When they both realised the connection, Fran says the tears flowed and they hugged like old friends. It was a moment she will never forget.
In 2003 Fran was involved in the first Patchwork Retreat. The retreats give like-minded ladies the opportunity to come together to share their needlework passion and friendship.
There is an obvious cost to cover the venue and consumable items but mainly organised on a voluntary basis. Retreats are now held at least four times a year.
The weekends see the sharing of talent, advice, laughter and intimate life stories.
Fran considers the retreats an important mental health exercise. She said that she was humbled those participants are trusting enough to share their good and hard times with her. A quiet chat in the corner with a cuppa or glass of wine can make a huge difference to someone's morale.
She has heard many secrets over the years and loves that the motto 'what goes on retreat stays on retreat' is honoured by all those who participate.
In 2011 the family purchased Bolivia Station, which features a magnificent old homestead.
Fran now has a new passion as she sets about restoring the homestead. It is a major project, which will be long term and slow.
She commented that she could not bear to see the history of the homestead lost. It has history that is part of the fabric of Tenterfield, and she will do her best to preserve it for future generations.
Will this passion take over from sewing? "NEVER" was the firm reply.
Chatting with Fran it is easy to see the satisfaction she gets from being involved in the community and helping others.
She is grateful that her passion has allowed her to give so much back to a community who welcomed her and Stewart unreservedly many years ago.
She is proud that her sons and their families are following in her footsteps and becoming involved as volunteers in various organisations.
Her character is defined by the bright colours she loves to wear, especially pink and purple. Pink is said to symbolise kindness and empathy while purple is suggested to boost imagination and creativity.
She is a strong, kind supportive lady and the Oracles of the Bush organising committee are delighted to honour Fran Bulmer with the title of 'Legend 2023"
Legendary Quotes:
1/4'' is a 1/4" - a mistake is a new design line!
When life gives you scraps, you make quilts!
