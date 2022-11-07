Tenterfield Star
About 65 people on postie bikes rolled into Armidale to end Variety Adventure Postie Dash

By Rachel Gray
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 4:24pm
About 65 people wearing fluffy helmets rolled into Armidale on postie bikes last Friday to wrap up the annual Variety charity ride for kids, having raised $35,000 for schools in need.

