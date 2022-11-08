Beef was on the menu at Sir Henry Parkes Memorial Public School on Friday evening,
The school's P&C participated in a taste testing event run by Meat & Livestock Australia and the University of New England.
The meat tasting events pay community groups to get 60 people together and taste test seven samples of beef.
Their results then go towards determining how to market different cuts of beef, taking into account consumer taste trends.
The MLA research started in the 1990's as an industry response to falling consumption and market prices.
This project has been growing since then, using community groups in meat tasting to try and predict and guarantee how beef would eat.
The school P&C also held a barbecue on Friday evening, along with activities for the kids on the basketball courts, while parents took part in the meat tasting.
