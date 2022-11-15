A SURPRISE entry from her TAFE teacher provided a confidence boost for Tenterfield hairdresser Nikkala Hillier in the WorldSkills Australia competition.
The 18-year-old finished second in the regional qualifier and now hopes to compete in the national finals of the event in Melbourne next year.
The national championship is Australia's biggest vocational education and excellence competition.
"I was a bit shocked, but really pleased with how I went," Nikkala said.
"I wasn't going to go in it until my TAFE teacher called me and said she had put me in."
"You were supposed to take your own models, it was going to be a bit hard for me to get people from Tenterfield to Wollongbar, so she supplied the clients.
"I had to do a cut, colour and blow-dry on a lady and then work on a mannequin."
Nikkala is two years into her apprenticeship and works in a team of two with her employer Ashlee Crotty at Inspire Hair Design.
"I love where I work, its just Ashlee and I, we have a really good relationship working together," she said.
"It (the national final) will be a great experience, they'll definitely be some great hairdressers down there.
"I'm really looking forward to it and finishing my apprenticeship to see where it takes me."
Wollongbar teacher Brenda Wilson put the entry in while Natalie Smith has also overseen her development at the TAFE.
Smith has competed at the international level in WorldSkills and has been impressed with Nikkala.
"When she first started coming to us she didn't have a license, so the whole family were dedicated in helping her get here," Smith said,
"She's a lovely girl and I'm really happy with how she is going.
"It can be a bit daunting in this sort of competition, but Brenda pumped her full of confidence and made sure she had everything she needed.
"It's a skill-based event and you have to be good with time management and working under pressure.
"The judges actually comb through the hair to find the best result, so it's not just a visual analysis.
"There's also safety and sustainability components in regards to waste and the correct procedures.
"We're really thankful that her employer supports her and helps provide these sort of opportunities to work and travel."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
