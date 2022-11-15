Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Tenterfield hairdresser finishes in the top two in the regional round of the WorldSkills Australia competition

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 16 2022 - 11:51am, first published November 15 2022 - 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SURPRISE entry from her TAFE teacher provided a confidence boost for Tenterfield hairdresser Nikkala Hillier in the WorldSkills Australia competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.