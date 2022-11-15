Tenterfield Star
New crop of rural writing set to feature at December High Country Writers Festival

By Newsroom
Updated November 16 2022 - 10:22am, first published November 15 2022 - 4:00pm
Writers (from left) Sophie Masson, Julie Janson, Nicole Alexander, Kate Holden and Emma Partridge will all attend the fourth annual High Country Writers Festival.

The fourth annual High Country Writers Festival will take place in the Glen Innes region on Saturday December 3, with another great line up of authors participating at this yearly literary celebration in the New England high country, and a concurrent writer's retreat.

