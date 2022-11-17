Engagement ring selection: Custom-made or pre-made?

Selecting an engagement ring is a chance to select a ring that reflects the reciever's personality. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The engagement ring is a cultural symbol traced to the Ancient Romans. Roman women wore such rings to reflect love, obedience, and business contracts. Today, the purpose is different, and so are the shapes and styles.



Over 67 per cent of couples who pick up their engagement rings in stores do so as a sign of devotion, commitment, and promise of marriage.

Choosing an engagement ring is a big deal. It's not just about picking the perfect stone; it's more about understanding the nature of the ring and your partner. If you want to buy a pre-made ring, you should focus on how it fits the receiver's personality.



On the one hand, if you want one that's made from scratch, you can take advantage of the unlimited options available for custom-made designs.

Either way, choosing a ring is memorable, and this article will help you decide whether to select a custom-made or pre-made engagement ring.

Understand the nature

Jewellers such as Anania Jewellers in Sydney design custom-made rings to fit the intended wearers. They're an excellent option if you know exactly what your partner wants. Also, if you don't mind paying more for a ring with the highest level of craftsmanship, this option is befitting.

On the other hand, jewellers that design and mass-produce pre-made rings with no specificity are a great option as well. If you aren't sure what style or cut you prefer, this is the way to go.



The reason is that it allows you to try on different styles without the need to create something from scratch.

Understand the similarities

Custom engagement rings aren't that different from pre-made ones. After all, they're both rings, and have the same function of showing your love and commitment.

True, a custom engagement ring will have more meaning because it's made just for the intended person. But, at their core, they both mean the same thing. Also, they both go through the same process of evaluation known as 4 Cs, which are:

Colour (the colour of a diamond)

Clarity (the number and nature of imperfections)

Cut (how well a diamond reflects light)

Carat (the size of the diamond)

Understand the differences

Understanding the differences between a pre-made engagement ring and a custom-made one will help you make the right choice. Factors to consider in this regard include the following:

Timeline : Custom rings take longer to make because of the extra steps involved in creating them. Meanwhile, jewellers can create pre-made rings pretty quickly, although they might miss out some steps, like stone cutting, that'd make the ring look better due to cost.

Design : With pre-made rings, you're stuck with what's available at a particular moment. You can usually customise some parts, such as metal or setting, but not much will change. With custom-made pieces, however, you have more freedom in terms of design.

Materials : Pre-made rings typically use lower-grade metals than custom-made ones. Also, they can be less durable, although some low-cost options are still reasonably sturdy.

Cost : Both engagement rings can vary greatly depending on what you want. Still, custom-made rings tend to cost more because they require more time and effort from the jeweller.

Personalisation: While many styles are available in pre-made engagement rings, sometimes, you may wish for something more unique. In terms of personalisation, custom-made rings are better.

The selection process

You also need to understand the selection or shopping process for both rings as this will help you choose one that ticks all the boxes. Along this line, these are the questions you need to ask yourself:

What's the budget? It'd help if you asked yourself this question to prevent any surprises later on during negotiations regarding prices. The truth is that your budget will determine the majority of your ring selection process.

What are your partner's preferences? Do they prefer white gold, yellow, or rose gold? What type of stone do they want to see on the ring? These pieces of information will help you make an informed decision about which ring to choose-at the end of the day, they're the one you should please.

What's your partner's lifestyle? If they're always on the go, then you can get them a ring that's comfortable to wear and won't get in the way of their adventures. If they're a more laidback type of person, then a more delicate design would work. You can also check your partner's collection to gain inspiration about their lifestyle.

Conclusion

Ultimately, engagement rings are symbols of love and commitment. The point of this article is not to say that custom-made rings are better than pre-made ones, or the other way around.

