The Tenterfield senior cricket competition is five rounds in and last Thursday saw the KLAS Bouncers face the Tavern.
In a very close encounter, the Bouncers defeated the Tavern by 16 runs.
The Bouncers batted first and made 3-161.
Opener Daniel Leeson was the backbone of the innings, with a classy 53 off just 38 balls, including eight fours.
Daniel was well supported by Glenn Caisley with 16, Brody Parker with 39no (off just 25 balls including three fours and two sixes) and Matt Paton with 24.
Wicket takers for the Tavern were Lindsey Lockwood with 1-11 and Shaun Merchant 1-15.
In reply the Tavern could only manage 6-145.
Openers Paddy Spillane with 46 off 43 balls including 4 fours and Darcy Rolph with 40 off 47 balls with four fours, got the Tavern off to a great start.
Darcy was run out with some nice fielding by Josh Parker.
Shaun Merchant remained not out on 13 at the end of the innings.
Wicket takers for the Bouncers were Matt Savins 2-14; Matt Paton 1-15; Josh Parker 1-21 and Jarrod Brown 1-24.
