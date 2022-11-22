For Tenterfield athlete Maddie Riley, playing sport at the highest level has "always been a passion."
And now, thanks to rugby league pathways, she's had a glimpse of what it could be like.
Riley was part of the NSW Rugby League Future Sky Blues camp, a program for young women in the sport who have been identified has having the potential to reach the elite level.
The two-day camp was held at NSWRL's Centre of Excellence at Sydney Olympic Park at the weekend.
WNRL superstar, Millie Boyle, and former NSW and Jillaroos captain Ruan Sims as well as Sky Blues Origin coach Kylie Hilder led the 25-strong group through on-field training, gym work, recovery in addition to sessions on life skills like mental focus, leadership, nutrition and hydration.
Riley was selected through the Greater Northern Tigers pathway, the regional representative program which runs from the Upper Hunter, up to Tenterfield and out to Moree. Upon hearing the news she had been selected from players across the state, she was ecstatic.
"I was on my way to the Gold Coast with some friends," Riley said.
"My mum called me to let me know an official had called to inform her about it and congratulate me. I was super excited. Couldn't wipe the smile off my face."
A Tenterfield Tigers junior, Riley has competed across southern Queensland so the Greater Northern team and regional competition was a new avenue for her.
She was both inspired and rapt with the experience.
"I was impressed with the level we were playing at in the carnival but still wasn't sure what to expect here," she said.
SEE ALSO:
"I suppose I was just hoping to meet some like-minded people and absorb as much as I could.
"People like John Mclean - a paraplegic athlete - showed us what courage is and how to overcome the tough spots.
"There were experts everywhere to draw knowledge from. Everyone there gave me something to walk away with. Everyone present loved the game and wanted to be the best they could be. It made me excited."
She also got to show NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler what she's made of.
"I've said this to everyone so far, definitely the 40 pushups I did for Brad Fittler," she said when asked what a highlight of the camp was.
The women's game is growing with the expansion of competitions as well as more pathways.
Riley said it is excellent to be part of the changing sphere of the game.
"Flying regional kids like me in was unheard of in the women's space even less than five years ago," she said.
"Everyone was extra motivated by the passion the staff showed."
Now she's even more inspired to go as far as she can.
"I still want to follow my academics but being an athlete has always been a passion," she said. .
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.