Since their beginnings, the Glen Innes Old Boys have been all about raising funds for those in the community.
And their biggest event, the annual Sportsman's Dinner, will again be helping someone who needs it.
Joining the Old Boys for Saturday night's dinner will be Darryl 'The Big Marn' Brohman, North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten and former Australian fast bowler Jeff Thomson.
Nathan Stapleton suffered a life-changing accident in April which left him paralysed from the shoulders down, leaving him a quadriplegic.
Stapleton grew up in Deepwater and married Kate McDonald from Tenterfield.
The former Cronulla Sharks outside back played his junior rugby league in Glen Innes.
The local communites have rallied around the family this year with the Glen Innes Elks coming together on short notice for $8000 in fundraising and then here in Tenterfield, an event in June raised a whopping $125,000.
"It is a big weekend for us with the golf on Sunday, all the proceeds from the whole weekend will be going to the ongoing support with Nathan so we are excited to be able to do that for them," he said.
"It was fantastic he got so much support straight after the accident but it is ongoing and that is why we are happy to be able to stage something later in the year, understanding the support he needs is continual."
They have already sold 180 tickets for the event.
"That is a significant increase to the last couple of years so we are really happy," Petersen said.
"We are really excited.
"We are happy to happy to get Darryl and Jeff Thomson to start with and then we stumbled upon the Todd Payten arrival through Ben Lonergan - Pat's son who works for the Cowboys."
There are still tickets available through the Glen Innes Services Club. They are $70 per person with tables of eight and a two course meal. The event begins at 5.30pm.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
