Tenterfield to receive more than half a million dollars to fix potholes on the roads

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:20pm, first published 10:32am
Tenterfield Shire Council will receive $579,000 under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.

