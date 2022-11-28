Tenterfield Shire Council will receive $579,000 under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
It fared well in its electorate with Lismore set to receive $422,000 while Kyogle will be allocated $415,000.
The funding was announced on Monday following heavy rainfall this year, which has damaged roads across the state.
READ MORE:
Inverell Shire Council will be receiving almost $800,000 of the $50 million the state government is giving local councils to fix potholes and Moree will receive more than $900,000.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"That's money going straight into the bank accounts of councils like Mid-North Coast, Tamworth and Dubbo to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
The councils in Northern Tablelands received the following:
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is backing in our councils with this dedicated pothole repair funding which is the first of its kind in NSW," MR Farraway said.
"This is on top of the ongoing investment in a stronger road network through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.